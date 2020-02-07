Advertisement

LOS ANGELES >> Wreck of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, did not show any engine failure today, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

A witness told the NTSB that the hill where the crash took place was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and he saw the blue-white plane move forward and down out of the fog. Within 2 seconds it hit the hill just below him.

The January 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside of Los Angeles, occurred when the group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was scheduled to play. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

Advertisement

The dead shake Los Angeles and the sports world. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. In the arena, Bryant played most of his career in two decades for the Los Angeles Lakers and the date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 Gianna wore.

The NTSB has issued a research update with factual details. Findings about a cause for the crash are not expected for a year or more.

Researchers said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B was running at more than 180 mph and 4,000 feet per minute when it crashed. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed and most of the devices were relocated. The flight controllers were broken and suffered fire damage.

Researchers believe that since a tree branch was cut off at the crash site, the engines were working and rotors were running at the time of impact. All four helicopter blades had similar damage, the report said.

John Cox, an aviation safety adviser, said the NTSB report was further evidence that the pilot was likely to become disoriented in the thick fog and clouds. The pilot had told air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet – presumably to rise above the cloud layer. The helicopter started to turn left and then quickly descended.

Cox called the path of the aircraft “classic symptoms” of a disorientated pilot.

Ara Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters. He had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground is not visible – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The most recent flight evaluation of 50-year-old Zobayan included training on unintentional flying in inclement weather. It was about how to recover if the nose of the plane is too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter leans heavily to one side. He obtained satisfactory marks in the assessment that took place in May 2019.

The Bryant helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration requires it only for air ambulances. The American senator Dianne Feinstein and the American rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian democrats, have called on the FAA to make the devices mandatory after the tragedy.

It is not clear whether the warning system would have prevented the crash. The helicopter also did not have to have a black box.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Also killed in the crash were Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14.

Advertisement