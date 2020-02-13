Voters are waiting in line at the polling station of the Abul Kalam Azad school in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Most election analyzes look for great stories. In no recent election in India has the narrative consensus been as clear as in the Delhi general election. Depending on which side you spoke to, it was “development against communalism” or “freebies against nationalism”. But no other recent choice shows the futility of a single diagnosis of what Indians really vote for.

At first glance it seems that the voters in Delhi really voted for “development”. Exit surveys indicated that the real problem for Delhi was development, not the citizenship change law or similar “Hindu-Muslim problems”. This is what voters seemingly said to the surveyors. In the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, more than a third of voters said that “development” was the main issue, while less than 10 percent said it was “national security”. In the ABP-CVoter poll, three times as many voters voted for “development” as those who said the main problem was the CAA.

However, there are problems viewing this as a simple binary file. For one, voters always say that the main problem in their mind is development, but their loyalty to parties with strong ideological commitments – for example, secularism against Hindutva – is unshakable. These disclosed preferences demonstrate the futility of assuming that what voters call the main problem in their minds was just Problem that regulated their decision matrix.

The claim that the Delhi parliamentary elections in 2020 were won solely on the basis of “development” is as insincere as the claim that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were won solely on the basis of “development”, even though voters said so in both elections.

In the recent Delhi elections, there were few differences between Aam Aadmi party voters and Bharatiya Janata party voters, who were claimed to be the main topics they voted for. The difference was actually in the leader they supported.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the biggest motivator for AAP voters, and the biggest driver for BJP voters was the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Analysts are not wrong in saying that support for the BJP in Delhi was weak, but strong for PM Modi. However, this logic could possibly also be applied to the AAP. The personality cult in Indian politics is real and belongs to the politics of the national capital as well as to the southern states.

That is part of the decision matrix. Here’s another one – was this one for or against local elections? And if the voters are ideological and not just vote for development, how did the AAP manage to win both Hindu and Muslim votes in an election in which tensions in the community weren’t just through hateful campaigns by BJP leaders , but also strengthened by the very real danger of disenfranchisement of Muslims that loomed in the background? The answer seems to come from the different motivations of Hindu and Muslim voters in 2020.

It can be said with certainty that the vote in Delhi for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections went largely to the BJP. Despite the general rejection that “voters in Delhi are now voting for the AAP and the BJP at the center of the state elections,” the BJP actually held onto more than half of its base. In 2020 she received more than half of the upper-caste Hindu votes, and her share of the vote was higher in 2020 than in 2015. Yes, the AAP received some of the BJP voters for 2019. But it also seems to have as many congressional voters for 2019.

The AAP received the lion’s share of the Muslim vote, which is important in a city-state with 13 percent Muslims. So does this mean that Muslims approve of Kejriwal’s positions? Unlikely. “When asked about the reason for voting for the AAP, Muslim voters said it was because they were profitable against the BJP. In other words, Delhi Muslim voters voted for the AAP because they thought it would be better to defeat the BJP compared to Congress. ” India today reported the survey participants from Axis My India.

Then who were the people in Delhi really voting for? The best we can say is that voters in India are increasingly ideologically committed, more likely to make decisions before the campaign begins, and are more excited than ever by individual political leaders. There is no doubt that they want material improvements in their lives, but the ideological signal – whether overt or implied – from leaders and parties for which they vote and from those who hope to defeat things is something that you take into account.

The author is a Chennai-based data journalist. Views are personal.

