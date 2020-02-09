Advertisement

The golden temple (figurative image)

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has prohibited TikTok videos from being made in the Golden Temple after visitors have danced and played songs on social media.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the leading religious group of the Sikhs, put posters in the Golden Temple complex on Saturday and warned supporters not to make TikTok videos in the Harmandir Sahib.

“TikTok is forbidden here,” read such a poster.

The move took place a day after Giani Harpreet Singh, high priest of Akal Takht, the Sikhs’ highest seat, said the ban on cell phones in the Golden Temple complex would need to be “reconsidered” if visitors continued to watch TikTok videos inside would turn the most sacred Sikh shrine.

TikTok is a short video platform that is extremely popular with young people worldwide, including India. The company is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and has around 200 million users in India.

“We want all devotees to visit the Golden Temple without any problems and we are not in favor of such a (mobile) ban, but like the incidents of TikTok, the ban on carrying cell phones inside is being imposed in my opinion (Golden Temple)) must be considered in the future, ”Jathedar had told reporters in Amritsar on Friday.

The Jathedar (high priest) also pointed out that some of the followers even argued with “sewadars” (workers) after being prevented from clicking photos inside the premises.

Photography and videography in the districts of the Golden Temple have already been banned by the SGPC to avoid “disturbing” the spiritual atmosphere.

A few days ago, a TikTok video that three girls had shot in the temple with a Punjabi song in the background had gone viral on social media, causing the SGPC to take a strict stance.

It was the second such incident in a short period of time when a complaint against a girl for violating religious feelings was filed by Sikhs in January after shooting a dance video at the Darbar Sahib complex.

The girl later had to apologize.

