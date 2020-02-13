Noida (UP): It may be a bit of an office visit, but you can now celebrate your sangeet or your birthday on a subway bus.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates commuter services between Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, has announced that it will rent buses for birthday parties, pre-weddings, and other celebrations.

This is part of the NMRC’s “Non-Farebox” initiative, which allows film and photo shoots to be carried out on the NMRC premises for a fee. “This means that in addition to the way of traveling, Noida Metro is now becoming an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and partying at a very reasonable cost,” the carrier said in a statement.

However, there are rules. You can rent and decorate a maximum of four coaches in one train. You must apply at least 15 days in advance.

You pay a basic license fee of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per hour per subway bus, taxes not included. The fee varies for decorated and undecorated coaches as well as for static or moving coaches.

Then there is a refundable interest-free deposit of Rs 20,000.

Wait, you can’t invite any number of guests. A maximum of 50 people, including adults and children, are allowed per bus.

The NMRC will provide a center table, trash can and a housekeeper for the event.

There are other rules for property damage, breakdowns, alcohol consumption and fire. You also can’t fire a gun – even if it’s up.

