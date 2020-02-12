Advertisement

Nokia is the youngest company to end MWC 2020. Like other companies, Nokia cited the outbreak of the corona virus as the reason for the end of the fair. The company will join Facebook, AT&T, Cisco, Sprint, TCL, Sony, LG, Ericsson, Samsung, Intel and Vivo, which have either withdrawn or cut back at MWC 2020.

While the health and safety of our employees is our top priority, we also recognize that we have a responsibility towards industry and our customers. With this in mind, we took the time to assess a rapidly evolving situation, get in touch with the GSMA and other stakeholders, regularly consult external experts and authorities, and plan risk management based on a variety of scenarios. The bottom line of this process is that we believe that the cautious decision is to cancel our participation in the Mobile World Congress.

– Nokia

Advertisement

WIRED has published a report alleging that the GSM association has encountered a roadblock as the Spanish government is unwilling to report a health emergency. According to the report, the GSM association cannot claim the insurance if the Catalan authorities do not block the event.

This includes a regular meeting with global and Spanish health experts and our partners to ensure the well-being of the participants.

– GSMA

WIRED also reported that the GSMA had to make a decision on Wednesday after an emergency meeting scheduled for 1:00 p.m. GMT. However, the insurance cannot be taken out unless the government declares a health emergency and ends up paying a high cancellation fee.

At the present time, the future of MWC 2020 is uncertain to say the least. As more and more companies withdraw from the fair, it may not be worthwhile to attend the event. Nevertheless, the fair is a great source of income for more than 14,000 people and last year Barcelona brought in more than 492 million euros.

Advertisement