Nokia is the latest technology company to withdraw from MWC 2020 due to concerns about the corona virus.

“While the health and safety of our employees is our top priority, we also recognize that we are responsible to industry and our customers. With that in mind, we took the time to assess a rapidly evolving situation, ”the company said in a statement.

The Finnish company announces that instead of meeting customers and stakeholders at MWC, it is planning to speak directly to customers with a series of “Nokia Live” events to showcase the demos and product launches that were originally planned for MWC.

Nokia takes a similar approach to Sony, which has announced that it will release its new smartphones on YouTube rather than at the conference.

Several companies have withdrawn from MWC, including Nvidia, Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Vivo, Intel and Facebook. Samsung is reportedly planning to reduce its presence at the conference.

MWC organizers will meet on February 13 to decide whether to cancel the conference. While only about 10 percent of the companies drop the conference, this has an enormous impact on Hall 3, which is usually filled with large stands and is the most visited.

Source: Nokia

