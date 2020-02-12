Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 9:53 PM

The Chairman of Friends of Ha’iku Stairs said the non-profit organization is planning to respond to the city’s request to make proposals for a group to repair, operate and manage the controversial walking area.

“We think we have a plan that is cost neutral,” said Vernon Ansdell, president of the group. “We think it addresses all issues related to access and forbidden terrain and security, all these things, pretty well, and at the same time it has this strong, educational and cultural component.”

The city made a request for information on Tuesday to look for ideas regarding the purchasing structure, financial / commercial feasibility, technical feasibility and other issues related to a concession at Haiku Stairs.

An entity that provides effectively managed, fee-based services

access to the area for recreational purposes will be sought later through a separate competition request.

The stairs, part of a military installation from the Second World War, have been closed to the public for decades, but the building is visited daily by crowds of walking enthusiasts who ignore both guards and violating signs. This has led to complaints from residents about walkers entering and vandalizing their property while traveling to and from the stairs.

The quasi-independent Honolulu Board of Water Supply owns the land on which the stairs are. Recognizing that it costs $ 250,000 a year to hire security to deter intruders, both BWS management and its management want to release it.

Ansdell said the Friends would propose a two-tier payment system – with a different rate for visitors and local residents – for guided walks up the stairs, but it would limit the number of walkers up the stairs per day, and factor in times when the stairs would be closed because of the weather.

He doesn’t want the stairs to be managed by a purely commercial operation to make as much profit as possible, he said. “If so, there would be a huge pushback from residents and the indigenous Hawaiian community,” he said.

A final environmental impact statement released last month reiterated the board’s intention to remove the stairs or transfer it to another government entity due to the continuing liability and security costs associated with maintaining the asset.

BWS spokesperson Kathleen Pahinui said the board will wait until March 24, the end of the FEIS challenge period, before deciding the next move.

Council President Ikaika Anderson, representing the Windward side, said he supports the mayor’s attempt to open the stairs to the public through a controlled access point, but he wants the city to make a decision in the coming months. If the city is not willing to do that, BWS must be ready to dismantle the stairs, he said.

Responses to the RFI must be received no later than 4 p.m. February 28.

Submissions can be sent to the Purchasing Department Office, Budget and Tax Services Department, Honolulu City and District, 530 S. King St. Room 114, Honolulu 96813.

