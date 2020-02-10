Advertisement

Models wear parts of Concept 008: Entireworld, an eight-week installation at Nordstrom that was developed together with Scott Sternberg from Entireworld.

Mischa Taylor / Handout

Shopping is often about discovery.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for the perfect new piece or a more random experience that stumbles upon a new designer, shopping for fashion is all about the idea of ​​finding something that speaks to you.

The idea of ​​streamlining the process by offering a curated selection of items from bold (many up-and-coming) brands is at the heart of Nordstrom’s New Concepts shop.

The latest limited edition offer – Concept 008 – brings retailers together with the direct-to-consumer brand Entireworld.

The eight-week installation, which ends on March 8, shows “responsibly made” pieces for men and women that, according to a press release, are under $ 200 and range from hats and socks to sweaters and pants. The pieces are available exclusively at the Nordstrom Pacific Center in Canada and online at shop.nordstrom.com.

We met Sam Lobban, vice president of ready-to-wear and new concepts at Nordstrom, and Scott Sternberg, designer and founder of Entireworld, to find out more.

Q. How does it differ from other offers in the Nordstrom branches?

Lobban: We always strive for that moment of discovery – be it that someone leaves the store or website with a new appreciation for Entireworld or an actual purchase. With Entireworld you will discover a new appreciation for the essential, thoughtfully implemented.

Q. Who is the target customer?

Lobban: Winning a new customer is always an exciting part of New Concepts. The other side of it, of course, is that it supports brands or designers who created these new stories.

Question: Why do you think buyers are attracted to the idea of ​​such capsule collections?

Lobban: Scott’s unique ability to use familiar styles and make them feel fresh and exciting is extremely relevant to Nordstrom customers. Maintaining the brand spirit visually and physically through New Concepts was the best way to feel true to what he was doing.

Q. What is exciting about Concept 008?

Lobban: There is a lot of thought about how something will “live” in business, both from the perspective of what appeals to customers who do not necessarily see Concept 008: Entireworld, and what will be new and exciting for existing fans of Scott’s work. Working directly with a designer to have a larger conversation makes each concept somewhat unique and personal.

Question: How would you describe this new collection?

Sternberg: The store is like a pallet cleaner for the new year – pure, colorful, comfortable cosiness in a range of exclusive colors, only for Nordstrom’s best-selling underwear, boxers, socks, T-shirts, cords, pants and of course sweats.

Question: Do you think pieces are more popular than the others? if so, which and why?

Lobban: The tracksuits are super good. I think the colorful, cozy look is great, especially in the cooler months.

connected

[email protected]

CLICK HERE to report a typo.

Is there more to this story? We’d love to hear from you about these or other stories that you think we should know. Email to [email protected]

Advertisement