Advertisement

United Nations – North Korea has “further developed” its “illegal nuclear and ballistic missile” programs, violating United Nations Security Council resolutions and circumventing financial sanctions.

A summary of the report was distributed to members of the Security Council on Monday, and the report includes six more undistributed sections that provide extensive information on illegal North Korean actions.

Ballistic missiles

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea “has further expanded the infrastructure and capacities for its missile program,” the report said.

Advertisement

Two rocket tests conducted by North Korea in December “indicated a new phase in the ballistic missile program,” the experts said.

The panel of experts also concludes that a submarine is under construction that could potentially carry ballistic missiles “that would complete the diversification of the ballistic missile program”.

Financial evasion

The report’s “Finance” section contains what is perhaps the most dramatic evidence of illegal transactions and states that North Korea continues to evade financial sanctions from shell companies and “joint ventures with unsuspecting foreign companies”.

The North’s tactics include money and gold smuggling and “continued theft and use of virtual currencies (such as Bitcoin) to avoid sanctions and fund global cyberattacks.”

Last August, a United States report concluded that North Korea raised up to $ 2 billion by bypassing US sanctions.

Experts from the United States point out that after February 2019, “there was no progress in the diplomatic area and Pyongyang announced at the end of the year that there was no reason to continue its self-declared moratorium on the introduction of ICBM.”

Although the deadline set by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to resume nuclear talks with Washington at the end of the year with no evidence of a nuclear test, negotiations with the United States have still stalled.

Illegal import of oil and export of coal

The panel’s experts provide detailed evidence that North Korea is violating United States resolutions by introducing illegally refined petroleum products “through ship-to-ship transfers and direct shipments of foreign-flagged ships.”

Some of the information in the report is controversial. Russia and China, the report said, want more information about evidence submitted to the US panel that Pyongyang “exceeds” the Security Council’s annual limit of 500,000 barrels for the import of refined petroleum products.

The report also states that North Korean coal and sandship exports are “a source of income that has contributed to their nuclear and ballistic missile programs in the past.”

“Migrant workers” and negative humanitarian consequences

UN Security Council resolutions restricted and prohibited work permits for North Korean nationals because Pyongyang used the proceeds from such activities to support its banned nuclear and ballistic missile program, the report said. A resolution from 2017 required the return of these nationals known as “guest workers” by December 22, 2019.

The panel says it is still investigating foreign workers, including athletes, doctors, IT workers, and workers.

The report notes that sanctions are not intended to adversely affect civilians or the work of humanitarian groups in the north, and recognizes that US sanctions “may have an unintended negative impact on civilians.”

Next Steps

The report, prepared by an independent group of experts, contains recommendations on how to deal with Pyongyang in the future.

When the report is submitted to the 15 Nations Security Council early next month, the report’s more than three dozen recommendations can be negotiated, but its results are final, a Council diplomat told CBS News. After the negotiations, the report will likely be distributed by the United States, but there have been times when such reports have never been published.

Advertisement