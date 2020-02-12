Advertisement

A alleged United Nations report uncovered by Reuters on Monday concluded that the Communist regime in North Korea had never stopped its nuclear weapons program in 2019, and asked why the allies Russia and China insisted on US support to exempt Pyongyang from these sanctions reward for disrupting nuclear development.

North Korea is currently subject to a strict sanction regime that restricts a significant part of the business relationship with the regime. These sanctions were the result of the Trump administration, which prompted the United Nations Security Council in 2017 to act in response to the recent nuclear test against Pyongyang, which may have destroyed the country’s illegal testing facility.

Advertisement

Russia and China have reportedly urged President Donald Trump to support the lifting or at least easing of some sanctions against North Korea to persuade the communist regime to end its struggle against South Korea, Japan and the United States. The Trump administration has rejected this and instead has increasingly imposed sanctions on top Communist officials and illegal behavior in North Korea from Washington.

Reuters’ revelations, allegedly from a “confidential US report” written by an independent observer on the effectiveness of the sanctions, suggest that the US’s refusal to lift the sanctions was justified since North Korea did not had taken proactive steps towards peace.

“In 2019, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) did not stop its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continued to expand in violation of Security Council resolutions,” Reuters quoted the report. “Despite its extensive indigenous capacities, unauthorized external procurement is used for some components and technologies.”

The report also claimed that North Korea routinely violated economic sanctions, both for importing and exporting banned products or quantities of essential resources such as oil. Over a dozen missile tests were reportedly conducted in 2019, including ballistic missiles.

North Korea signed an agreement with the United States – with which it has been at war technically since 1950 – after dictator Kim Jong-un met President Trump in Singapore in 2018. The agreement called on both sides to work towards “denuclearizing the Korean peninsula”. ”, But did not define the term. While Washington usually uses it to indicate an end to North Korea’s illegal nuclear program, Pyongyang interprets it as the removal of all American assets from Korea because the United States is a nuclear power.

Since the agreement, North Korea has routinely and aggressively requested sanctions relief. North Korean officials and state media called the sanctions “ridiculous” and “murderous,” calling President Trump “Dotard” and repeatedly using disguised language to threaten a military attack on the United States, including their unfulfilled promise to send America a “Christmas present” in December. North Korean cries after Trump’s dismissal of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also fallen on deaf ears.

Reports for 2019, like the alleged U.S. report, warned this week that North Korea was doing nothing at best to end its nuclear program. Satellite images showed that Pyongyang’s primary uranium enrichment facility remained active and that North Korea had undeclared missile test sites. Experts forecast an increase in the number of nuclear weapons in North Korea by the end of the year.

Despite this, reports of a joint venture by the United Nations envoys in China and Russia to press Washington to lift the sanctions emerged in December, claiming that North Korea has stopped its impending conduct. The State Department responded to the report by saying that “this is not the time when the United States Security Council is considering early relief,” and the sanctions remain in effect to this day.

Since then, America has continuously introduced new sanctions against North Korea and foreign companies, particularly in China and Russia, that help North Korea refute sanctions. Last month, the Treasury Department sanctioned Korea Namgang Trading Corporation for helping enrich the Kim regime and a Chinese company known as Beijing Sukbakso for helping Korea Namgang break sanctions.

North Korea’s state media has not yet responded to the Reuters report at press time. Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Labor Party in Korea, published an article calling on the country to invest in “science technology”, calling it “strategic capital”.

“One of the goals of ruthless and sustained isolation mechanisms from enemy forces is none other than the field of science technology, suggesting that it is a hidden goal to make science technology more difficult to accomplish its intended task of recognizing a shortcut to progress and development.” Rodong Sinmun argued.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement