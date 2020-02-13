MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The increasing use of internet by North Korea is due to its dependence on the use of cryptocurrency as a tool to bypass sanctions

The stolen cryptocurrencies, which amount to billions, are used by DVK to fund its ballistic weapon program according to a report

There is also an increase in mining activities in Monero (XMR) that are tracked from the IP ranges of North Korea

Most of the sanctions imposed on North Korea are intended to kill the nuclear ambition of the withdrawn state that began since 2006 when the country launched its first test. Despite being banned from the world’s financial system, North Korea remains creative in finding ways to finance its weapons of mass destruction, and there is data to support it.

North Korea’s internet use has increased by 300% over the past three years, largely due to the country’s dependence on cryptocurrencies, according to a report from Insikt Group, the intelligence department of US cyber security company Recorded Future. Cryptos are a perfect tool for DPRK to transfer money value that bypasses sanctions.

A United Nations report last year estimated that North Korea could raise $ 2 billion from banks and crypto exchanges through “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyber attacks. The country is also home to the notorious hacking group Lazarus, who was reportedly responsible for the $ 571 million out of $ 882 million in cryptocurrencies stolen from various stock exchanges.

The assessment of Recorded Future, on the other hand, pointed out how North Korea developed an internet-based model to not only extract past sanctions and generate revenue, but also to gain access to illegal knowledge and skills. The information that the country collected was used for purposes such as that they could use to promote their ballistic missile program.

The report also emphasized the DPRK’s use of their own virtual private network (VPN) by using the domain name service (DNS), which the report indicated was used to “filter out” data from networks of unsuspecting targets, or as a means of content control imposed by the government. “

According to the report, there has also been an increase in Monero mining activities in the country since May 2019. The privacy currency may be more attractive to North Korea because of how this data is hidden through cryptography, while it is made public in Bitcoin (BTC). For the same reason, it was also the target of the Stantinko botnet that hides in YouTube videos and mines for every XMR on a user’s computer.

The report also noted that other countries excommunicated by similar sanctions are likely to use DPRK tactics.

“We believe we are beginning to see other isolated countries using some of the same criminal and non-criminal techniques used by North Korea to generate revenue and evade their own sanctions,” the report said.

North Korea is subject to severe sanctions by the US and the United Nations for its nuclear program, but is frustrated at the lack of relief after announcing a moratorium on nuclear and interncontinental ballistic missile testing. Photo: AFP / Jung Yeon-je

.