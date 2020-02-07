Advertisement

Twenty-eight years ago, the full-time sports talk radio in Chicago started with modest expectations.

You were hit a long time ago.

Advertisement

Modest.

Now, the brain-numbing niche is generally viewed as a dead end of redundant banalities, occupied by One-Schtick-Babbitts, of whom rounded people would dive out of the windows of garden apartments to get away from it.

It’s been the same old lament for nearly two decades since WSBS-AM (670) from CBS / Infinity was pushed from AM-1160 to make it a really big company:

Wait and wait for the next big thing.

The latest Next Big Thing is said to be a new management and an expected massive overhaul of the constantly below-average ESPN AM-1000.

AM-1000 as a sports speaker has long been Chicago Radio’s answer to Touch of Yogurt Shampoo – a product best described as a “secondary and unusual taste”.

Hope finally entered the station’s doofus room last fall when Craig Karmazin and his ambitious Good Karma Brands signed a local marketing agreement (LMA) to try and pump an impulse back into the sluggish signal.

The Milwaukee-based Karmazin oddly spent most of the four months in between trying to avoid the Chicago media, who were eager to listen.

Finally, Mike Thomas Voss, a highly successful sports radio manager and GKB market manager in Chicago since January 2 in Boston, gave an insight into his plans to restart this week.

Some of the MTV proclamations sounded promising.

Others agreed with the sweep of Mr. Peanut’s mortuary advertising.

Indeed, Thomas – as he chooses to become a professional – sent ex-bear Kyle Long on the air to be the first to escape alongside David Kaplan.

Some observers raved as if it were Gayle King’s second coming.

Thomas also announced Brian Hanley – a bizarre man overboard! During Jimmy de Castro’s claustrophobic version of The Score – he would get his foot in the door with a Saturday show focused on the Blackhawks.

Thomas also revealed a very mixed bag of contractual relationships by acknowledging that Kaplan and John Jurkovic have signed contracts next year and signing Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman by 2022.

He also said the broadcaster would actively pursue play-by-play rights deals with the city’s big teams. This goal could prove extremely fascinating, especially if the GKB von Karmazin can conclude a deal for inclusion on the list of WGN-AM (720).

On the serious side of self-immolation, Thomas said AM-1000 would continue ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo Show” on the morning ride.

It’s like Rick Renteria, who shares South Side’s hopes this season that his White Sox will play the first three innings of every game without bats or gloves.

“Golic and Wingo” is a station killer as a national franchise company that swims the streets and streams in Chicago.

The suspicion is that Karmazin’s LMA contains a clause according to which AM-1000 must bear its own weight for a certain period of time.

The few remaining listeners can only hope that Thomas’ true backstage theme is “We’ve just started”.

Because Chicago is so undersupplied for fresh and innovative sports talk radio that it is enough to make a peanut shell cry.

STREET-BEATIN ‘: Hank Aaron didn’t go far enough: The Houston Astros should be excluded from the MLB game for a full season. (Let them hammer Lone Star trash cans.) …

Very little Super Bowls viewership has increased by 100 million, a little more when Patrick Mahomes is there, a little more when Kyle Shanahan is training. (KC-SF drew 102 million.) …

Quite a remarkable week for Phil Mickelson, who traveled 8,300 miles from Saudi International to defend his title at Pebble Beach. Grandfather Al Santos was one of the first caddies when Pebble Beach opened in 1919. He earned 35 cents a round – about what they used to tip a very bad and short-lived B-Caddy at Rolling Green. (Sunday final round, Golf Channel, 12-13.45pm; CBS, 2-5pm) …

Credible whirlwind Jay Cutler may be hired as a network NFL analyst. Snarks may snap, but he’s about as likeable as an Indiana State Trooper millionaire ex-QB son. …

The Julie DiCaro score can measure up to just about anyone with current sports knowledge and opinions, but it needs to be “trained” in terms of their strict speaking frequency. Too many thoughts are lost. …

Joey Meyer will miss some programs from men from the northwest on WGN-AM (720) due to a hip operation. Pat Fitzgerald will reportedly come back, but the big question is: who else is listening? …

Faces in the Corn: Symmetrical Week for Basketball in Northern Illinois – Eugene German scored his 2,000. Point for T.J. Lux is the Huskies’ top scorer, while Courtney Woods scored her 2,000th goal and Lisa Foss and Carol Owens became the only woman in school history to reach this mark. …

Palatines Lyle Zikes – one of the most insightful bowling authors in the country – will be monitoring Sunday as Fox takes the final of the PBA Tournament of Champions in Akron (4:00 p.m.) back to where it belongs.

And Scott Thomson notes that low-end secondary market tickets for the NBA all-star game have dropped toward $ 900: “It must be that Zach LaVine is not playing.”

• Jim O’Donnell’s Sports and Media column appears on Thursday and Sunday. You can reach him at [email protected]

Advertisement