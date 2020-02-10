Advertisement

Growing up in American Samoa, the neighbors of Filipo Ilaoa were his cousins ​​on a piece of land full of banana and bread fruit trees shared by his extended family and under the supervision of a chef chosen by his family members.

He is concerned about the recent ruling of a federal judge in Utah, who says that those born on American territory must be recognized because American citizens can threaten ‘fa’a Samoa’, the Samoan way of life, including cultural traditions such as curfew evenings, community life and a belief that the land of the islands should remain in Samoan family hands.

“In short, it comes down to freedom – the freedom to own common land,” says Ilaoa (66), a retired sergeant major of the Marine Corps who works at the American Samoa office in Hawaii.

In December, US District Judge Clark Waddoups took the side of three people from American Samoa who live in Utah and are being charged as civilians. The judge ruled that the residents of Utah are entitled to the citizenship of the birthright under the 14th Amendment. He then put his judgment on hold pending appeal.

The US government, which states that automatic citizenship should be a decision for Congress, appealed on Friday. The American Samoa government is also expected to appeal and has until today to do so.

American Samoa is the only American territory where residents do not have a birthright. Instead, those born in the archipelago are given ‘national’ status some 2684 miles southwest of Hawaii, meaning they cannot vote for the US president, work outside the office of American Samoa or apply for certain jobs . The only federal election where they can vote is the race for the non-voting seat of the American House of Samoa.

Proponents of automatic citizenship say that it primarily benefits the estimated 150,000 to 160,000 nationals living in the states, largely concentrated in California, Hawaii, Washington, Utah, and Alaska.

The population of the territory is only around 55,000. Yet many there say that they are happy to be subjects and are concerned about the birthright.

“The United States government does not currently own a square inch of land in American Samoa,” said Ilaoa, who left his village of Leone at the age of 18 to join the Marine Corps and later became a citizen to qualify Come for military jobs that require secret permission. “We build what we want. Whenever we want. “

Most real estate in American Samoa is owned by families. Within villages there are common countries where extended families live together. Family members select leaders, or matai, to regulate village life and oversee the country.

Samoan law restricts the sale of most properties to anyone with less than 50% Samoan origin.

“There are still blood quantum racial restrictions on land ownership and alienation,” said Michael Williams, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who represents the American Samoa government in contesting the lawsuit. “And to say that American citizens cannot own a country because of racial restrictions, that is something you would expect to be investigated by the courts.”

Some feel uncomfortable when a distant judge makes decisions about their relationship with the United States, Williams said.

“Everyone will come and impose their rights in the village that is perfectly designed to meet the needs of every family that occupies that land,” said Tisa Fa’amuli, who runs the Barefoot Bar of Tisa in the village of Alega in Tutuila, the largest island in the American Samoa archipelago.

“Ultimately, we are so proud of who we are,” she said. “We love who we are and we don’t want to change that.”

There is also concern that automatic citizenship would disrupt religious norms, such as prayer evening bells enforced by local leaders in an area where 100% of Samoans are Christians, according to the American Samoa government. Imposing “general curfew on US citizens can be unconstitutional according to existing case law,” said American Samoa in a court of law opposing the lawsuit.

There is a way to American citizenship for those who want it. But some say it’s expensive and cumbersome.

Roy J.D. Hall Jr., who lives in the village of Viatogi, says he became a citizen more than 50 years ago when it was easier. As a lawyer, he helps others obtain citizenship, which he now requires more documents and a fee of $ 750.

Such roadblocks are unfair, he said, “Why should those living in the United States be denied citizenship and all the benefits that come with it?”

Sailau Timoteo ran to the State House of Hawaii in 2018 when she heard she was not eligible for the race because she was not an American citizen.

She then said she did not realize that born in American Samoa gave her “second-class status.”

Bonnelley Pa’uulu chose to remain a national, even though her husband became an army soldier. Pa’uulu is acting director of the American Samoa government office in Hawaii.

She does not feel she is missing something as a citizen – she can travel freely.

Maintaining the land ownership structure is important to Pa’uulu, partly because it plans to return someday. The country “connects you back with your family name, and it’s like belonging,” she said. “And when I return, the country is hopefully still there.”

The traditional American Samoa leaders voluntarily surrendered sovereignty to the United States government in 1900.

The customs and cultures of the area are evolving and there are laws that protect them, said Charles Ala’ilima, one of the lawyers representing the three who want citizenship.

“The use and culture of Samoa 200 years ago did not include Christianity,” he said. “But guess what? No one would say that Christianity is not a custom and culture in Samoa.”

From a legal perspective, citizenship will not lead to the collapse of the land ownership system of American Samoa, said Rose Cuison-Villazor, an expert in immigration, citizenship and property law at Rutgers Law School in New Jersey.

She comes from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, an American territory that grants birthright citizenship, where American courts have affirmed a 25% requirement of Northern Marianas blood for land ownership.

“Citizenship would not have the domino effect that people are concerned about,” said Sean Morrison, a former US Assistant Attorney General who now resides in New Orleans. “I think the biggest concern is … you don’t know what a future judge will say.”

Before the verdict, Amata Coleman Radewagen, representative of the American House of Samoa, introduced a bill to make citizenship easier for American Samoans. The bill would allow citizens to become citizens without leaving American Samoa, as currently required. American Samoans would also no longer have to take a citizenship test, and there would be an exemption from application fee exemption.

The bill is pending before the Natural Resources Committee with a likely hearing in the coming year, its spokesperson, Joel Hannahs said.

