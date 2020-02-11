Advertisement

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita at the party center in New Delhi. | Photo: by special agreement

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The election victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the parliamentary elections in Delhi was a great pleasure not only for the supporters but also for Ms. Sunita from Arvind Kejriwal, who celebrates her 54th birthday on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As the trends caught AAP’s attention in Delhi, the Kejriwals celebrated a double festival at the party headquarters in the state capital, at which both Kejriwal and Sunita happily cut a cake. The Kejriwal children Harshita and Pulkit saw each other next to their parents and smiled happily.

Sunita, a former Indian Revenue Service employee, had worked intensively for her husband.

As of 3:00 p.m., AAP led 60 seats in the 70-member assembly in Delhi, while the BJP led 8 seats.

New elections in Delhi LIVE: AAP’s Raghav Chadha wins Rajinder Nagar, Atishi gains a lead in Kalkaji

Social media celebration

Sunita Kejriwal also received requests on social media.

“What a day to celebrate your birthday !! Happy Birthday to Sunita Kejriwal Ma’am, the power behind the man of the day today @ArvindKejriwal, ”posted a Twitter user named John Rayhan.

What a day to celebrate your birthday! Congratulations to Sunita Kejriwal, the power behind the man of the day today @ArvindKejriwal

– Rayhan, John (@JohnRayhan), February 11, 2020

“Happy birthday, Sunita Kejriwal ji. Must be your best day so far, ”said a user named Kushal Sharma.

Happy Birthday Sunita Kejriwal ji.

Must be your best day so far 👍 https://t.co/GI8gsNA94X

– Kushal Sharma (@ kushal3sharma) February 11, 2020

Sunita’s support for Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal campaigned intensely for her husband and the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the fiercely contested campaign in Delhi on February 8.

When BJP attacked Kejriwal in the run-up to the election and described him as a “terrorist”, she said last week: “People are watching how we are being accused.” However, they assure us that their vote is only for the “Jhaadu” (party symbol). It is very daunting to see allegations being made against a person who works so hard. “

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: People are watching accusations against us. But they assure us that their voice will only go to ‘Jhaadu’. It is very daunting to see allegations being made against a person who works so hard. pic.twitter.com/NEsjDi0BKm

– ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Both Sunita and Arvind were IRS officers before the latter joined politics. During her career, Sunita worked as Commissioner of I-T at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi. She served in the central government for over 20 years.

Also read: 5 reasons why Modi-Shah’s BJP lost to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the Delhi election

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message



Advertisement