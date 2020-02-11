Advertisement

Congress press conference after Delhi Assembly Polls | Manisha Mondal | The pressure

New Delhi: With the final vote counting for the Delhi general election, the Aam Aadmi party is ready to return with an overwhelming majority while the BJP is a long way off. While the Congress party has repeated its performance from the last parliamentary elections in 2015 and is out of seats, the party’s performance has deteriorated with regard to candidates who maintain their security deposits.

According to the Trivedi Center for Political Data, led by Gilles Verniers and Sudheendra Hangal, the Congress party that participated in the Delhi elections lost its bail in 63 of the 66 seats. As a result, 95 percent of the party’s candidates were unable to keep their bail.

The Congress party held 66 of the 70 seats in the Delhi general election, while its alliance partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal, held the remaining four seats. Leading party leaders such as Alka Lamba, Radhika Khera, Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Lovely have lost their security deposits.

If a candidate does not receive a sixth of the votes in his constituency, the amount deposited by the candidate will be confiscated by the election commission. Section 34, 1 (a) of the Representation of the People Act of 1951 requires candidates to pay a deposit of Rs. 10,000 to contest assembly elections. A bail is required to ensure that only serious candidates submit their nominations to take part in the elections.

Sparkling congress performance

ThePrint spoke to Congress Party national spokesman Jaiveer Shergill, who explained that the bigger point in the election was that the Aam Aadmi party was voted as the undisputed winner of the BJP’s defeat, resulting in a transfer of votes from Congress led to the Aam Aadmi Party.

On the way forward, Shergill said that all candidates who lost had to spend a lot of time on site and submit a different government plan than that of the Aam Aadmi party.

He also said, “A new face is needed to lead the party in the state, and Congress must emerge from this phase of experimentation and support a team for the next four years.”

Shergill added that the party needs to send a strong message to seek accountability and accountability for non-performers. “It can’t be the same as before,” he said.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the Delhi Congress and spokesman for the party, added that another reason for the poor performance of the Delhi Congress is that organizations tend to depend on personalities and the decline of Sheila Dikshit affects the party’s performance in the Affect the state. “We need to build a new leader,” said Khera.

ThePrint is now in the telegram.

