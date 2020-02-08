Advertisement

The number 1-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team set the record to 11-0 on Saturday with a sweep of number 4 UC Irvine in the championship game of the Outrigger Invitational.

A crowd of 4,837 at the Stan Sheriff Center saw Rado Parapunov lead the Rainbow Warriors with 14 kills and UH won 25-22, 25-20, 25-20. Colton Cowell has added 12 kills.

Hawaii, which won all 24 sets it played at home this season, has set its undefeated home game to 25, back to 2018.

The ant eaters, who fell to 7-4, were swept for the first time this season.

Although both teams compete in the Big West, the competition does not count in the ranking of the conference.

UH successfully defended the Outrigger title of 2019 and won the tournament for the 10th time.

Hawaii led during the first set, but Irvine closed at 23-22 after Brett Sheward’s setting error. But after a time out, the Warriors closed it with a kill by Parapunov and then the block by Dimitros Mouchlias.

Parapunov and Cowell each carried out four murders in the first set. Irvine had three aces in the first set, but also seven errors.

Irvine led most of the early start of the second set, but the four murders of Patrick Gasman came at key points to keep Hawaii in, and he and Filip Humler combined on the block for setpoint. Parapunov’s ace after murders by Gasman and Humler brought UH to 15-12, and the Warriors never followed again.

The Warriors started quickly in the third set and led 24-15. After four UH attack errors, the Warriors finally closed when Parapunov’s soft shot hit the floor of the Anteaters.

Alexandre Nsakanda was match-high with 15 kills for the ant eaters.

Cowell was named the most outstanding player of the tournament and was assisted by teammates Gage Worsley, Gasman and Parapunov in the entire tournament team. Scott Stadick and Joel Schneidmiller from Irvine and Addison Enriques from Concordia also made all-tourney. Enriques graduated from Kamehameha-Hawaii.

