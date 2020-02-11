Advertisement

An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete crash barrier had previously complained about the failure of the SUV on that same stretch of highway in Silicon Valley.

His complaints were described in detail in a whole series of documents released Tuesday by federal investigators during two Tesla crashes involving Autopilot, one in California and the other in Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the March 2018 crash that killed Walter Huang near Mountain View, California. It is also investigating a crash in Delray Beach, Florida, which occurred about a year later and killed driver Jeremy Banner.

The documents say that Huang told his wife that Autopilot had previously turned his SUV to the same barrier on US 101 at Mountain View, California, where he later crashed. Huang died in a hospital from his injuries.

“Walter said the car would go to the barrier in the morning when he went to work,” the Huang family lawyer wrote in an answer to NTSB questions.

Records from an iPhone recovered from the crash site showed that Huang may have been using it before the accident. Records obtained from AT&T showed that data was used while the vehicle was moving, but the source of the broadcasts could not be determined, the NTSB wrote. One broadcast was less than a minute before the crash.

Huang had described the previous Autopilot outage to his brother, the Huang family lawyer wrote, in addition to talking to a friend who owns a Model X. Huang, a software engineer, discussed with the friend how a patch for the Autopilot software affected performance and made the Model X feather, according to the lawyer.

The Huang family sues Tesla and the California Department of Transportation for alleged failure to maintain the highway.

Autopilot is a partially automated system designed to keep a vehicle in its lane and to keep it at a safe distance from vehicles in front. It can also change lanes with driver’s approval. Tesla says that Autopilot is meant for driver assistance and that drivers must always be ready to intervene.

The full NTSB board is scheduled for a hearing on the February 25 crash of Mountain View. It will then determine a cause and make safety recommendations.

NTSB employees have already advised that California transport officials need to drive faster to repair motorways damaged by safety screens.

A report from the agency says California officials were unable to repair the barrier that was damaged 11 days before Huang was killed in a crash. In that incident, a Toyota Prius from 2010 crashed at a speed of more than 120 km / h (120 km / h) against the damper, a cushion that protects vehicles against the end of concrete lane dividers.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the March 12 crash but did not inform the Department of Transportation of the damage required, the NTSB said.

Huang’s Tesla Model X drove 71 mph (114 mph) when it crashed against the same attenuator, which the NTSB found to have been damaged and repaired more often than any other left exit in District 4 of Caltrans, all of the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the three years before the Tesla crash, the device was hit at least five times, including one crash that resulted in fatalities. A car hit it again on May 20, 2018, about two months after the Tesla crash, the NTSB said.

Ministry of Transport spokesman, California, Matt Rocco said the department is reviewing the NTSB report to determine the next steps, but refused to answer questions.

“Security remains the top priority for Caltrans,” he said.

In the Florida crash, Banner switched on the Autopilot function of its Model 3 sedan 10 seconds before the crash and then took his hands off the wheel, according to NTSB documents. The car then drove under a tractor-trailer that crossed it, sliding the roof of the car and killing Banner. It was eerily similar to another crash in Florida in 2016 where a Tesla went under Autopilot under a trailer.

The NTSB said in a preliminary report that it still has not determined the cause of the crash. According to the report, there was little traffic on the four-lane highway and dawn broke when Banner, 50, set his speed at 111 km / h and the autopilot activated while he went to work. The maximum speed was 55 km / h (88 km / h). Seconds later, a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wood, 45, pulled off a driveway and started to cross to the other side of the highway.

Wood said he saw two sets of car headlights coming toward him, but he thought he had time to cross. “It was dark and it looked like the cars were further back than they were,” Wood told NTSB researchers four days after the crash.

A photo taken by the NTSB from Tesla’s front-end video camera showed that Wood’s trailer completely blocked the road 1.5 seconds before the crash. Data from the Tesla computer shows that Banner hit the brakes less than a second before the crash, but the car went under the trailer. Wood says he saw a second car, but it didn’t hit the trailer.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Terry Spencer has contributed from Orlando, Florida.

