TORONTO –

Nuclear war anywhere on Earth can irrevocably damage the world’s oceans and worsen the already bleak outlook for coral reefs, according to a new study.

The report, published last month in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, investigated how the oceans would react if nuclear bombs explode and sent huge amounts of black carbon into the atmosphere.

“Many things would change in the oceans if you dim the lights,” said Nicole Lovenduski, lead author of the study and associate professor at the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado at Boulder, in a statement.

Using complex computer simulations, researchers investigated the impact of hypothetical nuclear wars, including a conflict between India and Pakistan. According to researchers, the first effect is a dip in the acidity of the oceans within a year.

That impact can be significant. The acidity of the ocean has steadily increased since the start of the industrial revolution and has reduced the ocean’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide, thereby weakening its ability to mitigate climate change.

Researchers say that the slight decrease in oceanic acidity would be followed by a major shift in ocean chemistry. About three to five years after the bombs explode, the planet’s oceans would suck up more carbon dioxide from the air.

The influx of CO2 into the water would then reduce carbonate water supplies – an important building block for oceanic structures such as coral, sea shells, oysters, cockles, and sea urchins.

“I wonder if organisms can adapt to such a change,” Lovenduski said. “We are already wondering if they can adapt to the relatively slower process of man-made ocean acidification, and this would happen abruptly.”

“THE EFFECTS ARE GREAT”

Coral reefs cover less than one percent of ocean bottoms but support around 30 percent of underwater life. Global warming and ocean acidification have already taken a toll on the world’s reefs. Last summer, Australia lowered its prospects for the Great Barrier Reef from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’.

According to a 2018 report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 70 to 90 percent of the world’s coral reefs could disappear if global warming increased by 1.5 C.

Nuclear war – regardless of size – would only make the current outlook more gloomy, researchers say.

“The impact is huge,” Lovenduski said. “I hope this study helps us to understand that even a small-scale nuclear war can have global consequences.”

The consequences of a nuclear war on the land have been well studied. Researchers have suggested that the smoke from a nuclear war could cause a “nuclear winter” that could decimate agriculture, and the World Health Organization has been studying the effects of a nuclear war on health since 1981.

Researchers say their new study is the first of its kind to consider the impact on the oceans.

DAILY CLOCK TIPS FORWARD

Last month the Doomsday Clock – a measure of how closely human civilization completely collapsed – was moved up to 100 seconds before midnight, with the end of the world at midnight.

The measure was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in response to the threat of a nuclear war between the US and the Soviet Union.

“We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of global affairs that has eliminated any margin for error or further delay,” said the Bulletin president, Rachel Bronson, in a statement.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted that his country is the first to develop hypersonic weapons that can carry nuclear warheads and travel 10 times faster than the speed of sound.

In the same month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that his country would soon reveal a new strategic weapon.

The United States and Russia have 90 percent of the nearly 14,000 nuclear warheads in the world, followed by France, China, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

