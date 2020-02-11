Advertisement

Nutrition Excellence Canada has recalled its Nuts’ N More peanut spreads due to possible Listeria contamination.

handout

Nutrition Excellence Canada has withdrawn its Nuts’ N More peanut brand from the market due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) states that the recall of Canada was triggered by a recall from the United States in which 4,143 jars of plain peanut spread were recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria species. The product is manufactured in East Providence, R.I. and imported to Canada.

The CFIA states that it is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA advises consumers not to consume the recalled product, which is sold in a 454-gram jar with a UPC of 6 09132 00242 7 and an expiry date of April 3, 2021.

The agency says that recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were bought.

No diseases related to the consumption of this product have been reported.

