New York Fashion Week delivers many emerging trends on the catwalk, but it is the street style that is really exciting. The fashion set does everything in its power to test current trends and to translate high fashion into a portable, everyday style.

With the current winter temperatures in New York, show visitors take to the streets with knee-high boots, luxurious textures, thick knits and cozy coats – all in memorable patterns. One of the most popular trends to come to the surface this season is animal print: snake skin, leopard, zebra and more. The classic patterns appear on items such as midi skirts, furry coats, knee-high boots and bags.

This season, visitors are showing a whole new arsenal of ways to style animal prints, from subtle to bold. Consider targeting the street style crowd and consider wearing a completely black look with a striking zebra-printed jacket, or perhaps a subdued snake skin clutch is more your speed (this option is currently only $ 14 for Amazon). Wear leopard print trousers that make up your outfit, or opt for a knee-high boot with cow print that peep from under a midi skirt instead.

Come on, get lots of animal print inspo from this season’s street style professionals, photographed by Seleen Saleh.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Even with a completely black look, go bold by putting on a colorful snake print jacket such as Bustle Senior Market Editor Gabby Prescod.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Black and white are classic neutral colors, so why should they not stand out anymore because of a bold jacket with zebra print?

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

As Vogue Associate Market Editor Naomi Elizée proves, there is something so effortlessly chic about a pair of snakeskin print boots, especially styled with a monochromatic look.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Channel your inner club boys from the 90s with the addition of a pair of platform sandals in a striking animal print such as Elle Fashion Editor Jade Vallario.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Follow the example of Alyssa Coscarelli and enhance your all-black look with a pair of green animal print heels that draw attention.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Mix and match accessories for animal print for extra interest. Bustle Digital Group contributing Senior Style Editor Mecca James-Williams nails the look with boots with zebra print and a handbag with cow print.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Add a little subdued leopard by putting on a pair of sandals in the classic animal print such as Nicole Chapoteau, director of Vanity Fair Fashion Market.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Add an extra doll to your look with a black and white snakeskin bag with a handle on the top á la Greivy.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Cipriana Quann treats leopard as neutral and you should do that too. Start by sliding in a pair of leopard boots and styling your most bold colors and textures with the accessory.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Jan-Michael Quammie and Allure Fashion Director Rajni Jacques reinforce their denim look with animal-printed jackets that require a second look.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

Refinery29 Worldwide editor-in-chief Christene Barberich tries out pattern mixing with a leopard shoulder bag and checkered pants.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

GQ’s Willah Bennett piles up on the prints in a pair of snakeskin boots, a striped suit and a color block coat.

Animal print

Seleen Saleh

A leopard jacket is simply the outerwear that you need to make your black and white look stand out.