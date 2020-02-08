Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section released the playoff pairings for boy and girl soccer and girls water polo on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the pairings for each of these sports:

BOY'S SOCCER

San Clemente received No. 1 in Division 1 after an enormous regular season.

The Tritons, Division 1 defending champions, are 20-1-3 overall winners, have won the South Coast League championship and 18 shutouts. In total, they have only scored seven goals in 24 games.

San Clemente’s only loss was the 1-0 win against Palos Verdes on January 3. Loyola is number 2.

Tustin (17-3-2) was number 1 in Division 3 after winning the Empire League title.

In Division 4, the North Hills League Champion Canyon (14-2-4) is number 2.

Wild card round games are Monday, February 10th, first round games are Wednesday, February 12th and second round games are Friday, February 14th.

There were some interesting encounters in the first round, including Mater Dei (15-4-1) in Fountain Valley (9-6-3) in Division 1. The Barons won the Surf League title, their first championship title since the 2007 season / 08 by going 5-0-1 in the league.

Mater Dei finished third in the Division 1 coaches survey in January, but has taken a 1-2 lead in the last four games of the Trinity League and ended in a three-way battle between JSerra and Servite for the championship title. The league breaker put Mater Dei in third place in the league for the playoffs.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Orange County should be very interested in what happens in the always competitive Division 1 class. Upland (22-0-0) received No. 1, but the next three seeds went to county teams – No. 2 Los Alamitos (20-4-3), No. 3 Mater Dei (16-3-1) and No. 4 Aliso Niguel (11-0-6).

JSerra is the division’s three-time defending champion, but the Lions (13: 4: 0) are not sown after third place in the Trinity League.

Los Alamitos, who won the Surf League title despite some absence from Tabitha LaParl, is trying to return to the final after losing to JSerra a year ago.

Wild card rounds on Tuesday, February 11th, the first round matches are on Thursday, February 13th and the second round matches are on Saturday, February 15th.

Katella (20-3-0), the Orange League champion, was number 1 in Division 5.

St. Margaret (No. 2 in Division 3), Loara (No. 2 in Division 7) and Fairmont Prep (No. 4 in Division 7) also received top 4 seeds.

A fascinating match in the first round is Newport Harbor (16: 5: 4) in Troy (15: 1: 0), who remained undefeated in the Freeway League and won its sixth title in a row. After third place in the Wave League, the Sailors joined as an at-large team, but were selected by USA Today in the top 10 nationally just a month ago.

GIRL WATER POLO

It was no surprise that Laguna Beach (26: 1) reached number 1 in the division 1 elite with eight teams.

The Breakers have had a remarkable season as they have won the three main regular season tournaments – the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup, the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions and the Irvine SoCal Championships. You also won the Surf League title.

Now the post-season is coming and they are trying to win the Division 1 title for the fifth time in seven years.

Foothill (22-4), champion of the Crestivew League, is number 2 in the division, and Surf League runner-up Newport Harbor (20-7) is number 4.

Costa Mesa (20-6), who won the Orange Coast League title for the second year in a row, is No. 1 in Division 5, and Laguna Hills (19-9), runner-up in the Sea View League, is No. 1 in department 6.

In Division 3, Rosenkranz (20-7) is number 2 after the playoffs as an at-large team.

El Modena (16-4), runner-up in the North Hills League, is number 2 in Division 6.

The divisions with wildcard games play these games Tuesday, February 11th. The games of the first round are distributed on Tuesday, February 11 (divisions 4-6), Wednesday, February 12 (divisions 2-3 and 7) and distributed on Thursday, February 13 (division 1).

