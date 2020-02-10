Advertisement

The sheriff’s representative sues President Masai Ujiri of Toronto Raptors for compensation, claiming that he was injured in a shocking argument at Oakland’s Oracle Arena during an NBA Final last year.

In a lawsuit that was filed on Friday in a district court in Northern California, Alan Strickland claims that he “suffered injury to his head, body, health, strength, nervous system and person, all of which have major mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering. “

Strickland and his wife, Kelly Strickland, are claiming US $ 75,000 in general compensation, as well as other damages, including punitive damages, lost wages, current and future medical costs, and court fees.

The Raptors, team owner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and the NBA were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“We have just been informed that this claim has been made. We currently have no comments,” an MLSE spokesperson told The Canadian Press. Ujiri had not yet responded to a request for comment.

The incident took place on June 13, after the Raptors won their very first title after taking Game 6 of the NBA final.

Ujiri took to the field to become a member of his party team when Strickland stopped him because Ujiri did not provide the correct credentials on the field, which led to a shoving contest that was partially captured on video.

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri stepped into court without showing any credentials.

The office of the Alameda district attorney announced in October, just before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, that prosecutors would not file charges against Ujiri.

However, Strickland claimed the moment he suffered a concussion in the argument. The lawsuit alleges that Ujiri “acted vile, malicious, fraudulent and oppressive with the unlawful intention of injuring (Strickland) for an improper and malicious motive of malice, and in knowingly ignoring the claimant’s rights”.

The lawsuit also claimed that Kelly Strickland was deprived of company and care as a result of the alleged injuries of her husband.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

