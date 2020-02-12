Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

HUNTINGTON BEACH – The Mission Viejo boys’ soccer team gave up an early goal, but the Diablos then scored two of their own goals in the first half, beating Edison Playoffs 2-1 in the first round of CIF-SS Division 1 on Wednesday at Edison High School.

Tyler Oaksen’s header, which was a high point, broke a 1-1 draw in the first half and became the winner of the game.

The goal came from a perfectly placed free kick from Oneal AlmeIda to Oaksen, who jumped forward in the penalty area and headed the ball out of the air.

“I was just trying to put my head on the ball,” said Oaksen. “I tried that all season and it came in this game. I was very close game by game in the league and my teammate Oneal put a great ball on it and luckily I could just put my head on it and my team help. ”

The Diablos (10-5-2) will host Palos Verdes No. 3 in a second round competition on Friday. Palos Verdes defeated Saint Francis of La Canada 2-1 on Wednesday in extra time.

Edison’s best chance of tying the game was in the second half when Mission Viejo’s goalkeeper was ordered to play an illegal game that gave the Chargers (14-6-2) a free kick approximately 5 feet from the goal.

But the Diablos put a wall of players in front of the goal and the chargers couldn’t get the ball past them.

Both teams almost scored in the first eight minutes.

The Chargers who won the Surf League title broke the goalless draw when Luke Slavik got the Diablos goalkeeper out of position and kicked a scooter into the goal.

The Diablos, who finished second in the South Coast League behind San Clemente, number 1 in Division 1, scored a goal from Joshua Lezama a minute later.

Oaksen’s winning goal came less than five minutes later.

“I thought we were playing with a lot of passion,” said Mission Viejo coach Roger Castle. “I thought we moved the ball well. We have kept our composure. We were a little lucky. This is soccer, especially playoff soccer. ”