Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed former President Barack Obama for the poor state of US-Russian relations and accused the 44th President of handing over the product of his own failure to his successor.

Lavrov told reporters Monday that Obama had allowed his personal feelings towards Russia to stand in the way of diplomacy, and suggested that the current government pay the price.

“He had this peculiarity of putting the personal before the state,” Lavrov said, according to the state-sponsored news agency Tass. “He left Trump with a terrible legacy in relations with Russia that still has some impact,” added the top diplomat.

Relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated during Obama’s term, due to the Kremlin’s interference in Ukraine and Syria, interference in the 2016 presidential election, and asylum offerings for the volatile whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russia in response to suspected malicious activity, which Moscow resorted to by urging the United States to reduce its diplomatic presence in Russia and to confiscate the U.S. diplomatic holdings.

In response, the United States ordered some Russian diplomatic workers from the United States and confiscated real estate in San Francisco, Washington, DC and New York.

Lavrov argued that the president “slammed the door” by confiscating Russian diplomatic property. He also claimed that Obama was “outraged” about Russia, which granted Snowden asylum in 2013.

Obama canceled a planned visit to Russia after the Kremlin allowed Snowden to stay in the country. Lavrov said on Monday that the canceled summit was “preparing a very interesting document on strategic stability for signature”.

Lavrov and other high-ranking Russian government officials regularly complain about the state of American-Russian relations and almost always accuse the American legislature and the media of Russophobia.

Trump has been criticized for seemingly joining President Vladimir Putin, even though Russia interfered in the 2016 election and destabilized behavior elsewhere.

The president has publicly rejected the conclusions of US intelligence and Congress on aggressive Russian behavior, and has tried to thaw frosty relationships with Putin and his government.

However, far-reaching American sanctions against Russia still exist and the Trump administration has resisted further provocations in the Kremlin.

For example, the Trump administration seized Russian diplomatic goods in Seattle in 2018 after a former Russian double agent was poisoned in the UK.

Government officials said that 60 designated diplomats actually worked as spies and that an “unacceptably high” number of Russian intelligence officials were active in the United States.

This file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Barack Obama on September 28, 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty

