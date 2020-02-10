Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama played a direct role in the needs of workers in American Factory, the Oscar-winning documentary that his new production company produced.

Former President and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrate the Oscar for their new production company Higher Ground, which American Factory recognized as the best documentary on Sunday evening.

The film follows the difficulties of a closed General Motors factory in Ohio, which is reopening by Chinese investors who save American jobs but encounter cultural and economic clashes with American workers.

But as Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), the former mayor of nearby Dayton, Ohio, wrote last year, the film leaves President Obama’s own role in the deterioration of life for GM workers who have lost their jobs ignore.

He recalled that Obama’s automatic bailout had helped force the plant to close and made it difficult for workers to find new jobs because his government granted political favors to the favorite union allies.

In September of last year, Turner wrote in the Wall Street Journal:

It is a fascinating and sometimes moving film. The interesting thing is, however, that it does not allude to the role that Mr. Obama has played in reducing the ability of Moraine’s laid-off workers to switch to other genetically modified plants. The role of the president was not indirect and not controversial: his government’s bailout for GM included an exclusive agreement with United Auto Workers.

…

A quick refresher. The Obama administration’s automatic bailout has benefited the UAW and its members. The GM plant in Moraine was unionized by the IUE-CWA. Despite being one of the best GM plants for quality, efficiency, and production in the country, it was closed and its employees were pushed into the background when they applied for transfers to other GM plants. Non-UAW employees who wanted to switch had to start as new hires and clean up any wages, employment, and benefits they had earned in other GM factories during their careers.

American Factory documents the UAW’s efforts to unionize the reopened auto glass factory without mentioning the direct role of the same union in closing the GM plant. The Dayton community was spared the cold – thousands of jobs lost, families devastated, longtime GM workers on the street looking for work.

…

The hypocrisy of this Obama-backed film is amazing. Mr. Obama fails to recognize his direct role in creating the needs of the Moraine workers. He had nothing to do with the reopening of the plant – it was all the work of state and local officials and community leaders.

Rep. Turner recalled that his retired father, who had previously worked at the plant, lost his health insurance as part of Obama’s auto bailout.

Rep. Turner wrote that the work was only reopened with Chinese help as a result of cross-party efforts supported by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Turner was incredulous at the silence of the film about the Obama administration’s policies. “How can an almost two-hour film that tells the story of these workers not even mention the direct role that the co-owner of the film’s production company played in creating their needs? Did the filmmakers think nobody would remember? “

Apparently they did it – at least nobody in Hollywood. And they were right.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor at Large at Breitbart News.

