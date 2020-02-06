Advertisement

Over 65,000 years ago, a group of Stone Age people sailed from Southeast Asia to what is now Australia. The sea level was lower and Australia was connected to Papua New Guinea. It is believed that these early seafarers arrived in an area known as the Sahul. From there they entered the Northern Territory, settled and expanded across the country.

The arrival of people to Australia is the first evidence of a large sea crossing by an early group of people. The exact route and the type of boats they used will never be known. However, numerous studies have been carried out to determine the most likely route and type of raft that they could have made from the available materials. Based on these research results, a group of researchers has now created a replica boat to sail from an Indonesian island to Darwin, Australia, and to trace the journey of our ancient ancestors.

The project was developed by The First Mariners, a group that conducts “scientific re-enactments of man’s first encounters with the sea”. On a recent trip, the team traveled between the Greek islands of Kythira and Crete, a trip some researchers believe took place 130,000 years ago.

The team says there are two main routes that early humans could have taken to Australia, known as the north and south routes. Both cover a distance of around 90 kilometers – however, on the southern route there were once speckled islands, so the team believes that this is the more likely route.

The crew of eight plans to set sail from the Indonesian Red Island on Sunday. From there, they hope to sail to Darwin on Australia’s northwest coast, although Expedition Leader Bob Hobman said they’re not sure where to land. While staying in touch with a team in Darwin every day, they won’t have an escort for the 300-mile journey. Your progress can be followed online here.

In an email interview with Newsweek, Hobman explained why he went on the expedition: “I’m turning 80 this year and there are health problems that are holding me back considerably. So I wanted to know what it was like when I was the first People assumed ocean crossing. “He said, while the crossing doesn’t seem to be a big challenge today,” it must have been like going to the moon for the original sailors. “

He continued: “Your ‘moon’ was Australia. There was no one, only giant animals. We believe that the feat was accomplished by what we call the Wallaceans, the indigenous people of the islands that separate the continents of Australia and Eurasia Wallaceans would have been the first seafaring community on the planet.

The team estimates that the trip will take 14 days. On board the reconstructed raft, which is about 60 feet long and made of bamboo, the team will carry tools that were available to the Stone Age travelers. They spend their time fishing with hooks made from 43,000 year old bones and shells. They plan to boil water to cook vegetables that would have been available to the elderly.

The boat made by members of the First Mariners project.

The boat made by members of the First Mariners project.

The team hopes that the trip will take 14 days.

On board supplies include coconuts, eggs, honey and dried shellfish. The boat also has a small shelter for protection from the sun while the crew members sleep and cook.

Hobman said the biggest risk of the trip was a hurricane as it was the season for them in the region. “We would be completely exposed to the conditions – which we are anyway. The sails are palm leaves so they don’t stay intact for long. The raft sits deep in the water, but it tends to turn if not in motion and under control.

“His 80 bamboo pieces are lashed with a palm fiber rope so that the whole thing bends. This ensures comfortable sailing under the right conditions. However, in the event of a storm or a vortex disorder, it could be picked up by a wave and turned over. This would be the case.” be the end of us, so of course we don’t think anything like that will happen. “

Hobman hopes that a successful journey will help show people “the profound abilities of our ancestors”. He said one of the project’s goals is to construct the history of human effort and the migratory movements that have brought us to where we are today.

“Colonization of Australia would not have been possible without a sea voyage, and it would have been the first,” he said. “Which ship the Wallaceans chose to undertake the journey is never known exactly. The reasons for the hikes will not be known either. We can only supplement the study with the results by going back to the archaeologically proven time and repeat the deeds. “

