If you dig it, they will come. Opae ula, that’s it.

When it comes to

The anchialine ponds of Hawaii and the half centimeter long shrimp that they colonize, these words are not fantasy. When people, or nature, make holes in certain areas of the coastal country of Hawaii, the small shrimp that are known in Hawaiian as opae ula appear.

Algae and bacteria grow in the new sun-drenched hole, the shrimp eat it and multiply. Opae ula can live for 20 years in good conditions.

The word “anchialine” comes from the Greek, “anchiolos”, which means near the sea. A true anchialine pool cannot have a surface connection to the ocean and must be deep enough to reach the water level, the level where the rocks and the soil are permanently saturated with water.

Anchialine swimming pool water

is usually a mixture of seawater and freshwater, both oozing through the cracks and gorges of lava fields. The salt concentration varies from pool to pool, but the hardy shrimp tolerate a broad salt content.

Opae ula are found at all important

Hawaiian islands except Kauai. The shrimp have appeared in a bomb crater on Kahoolawe, in limestone zinc holes on the plain of Oahu in Ewa and in natural and artificial holes on the island of Hawaii.

The Big Island has by far the most anchialine pools, with around 650 out of 700 or so found in

Hawaii.

When the conditions of a hole or depression are good, the native opa ula of Hawaii seem like magic from their underground world of water-filled caves. It doesn’t matter to the shrimp how the holes are made, or how bare or lush the surrounding surface is. Somehow the beings survive for years in their black, underground gorges and then rise to the light as their world opens.

Although eight species of shrimp inhabit the anchialine pools of Hawaii, the most common is Halocaridina rubra. This is the species that is sold as a pet.

The words “ula” and “rubra” both mean red, but the shrimp are red, pink, yellow, orange, clear and red and clear striped. Part of this color variation is genetic, and part comes from food, or even changes during courtship and mating. The most of

Oahu’s grandpa ula is clear or light pink.

The recent volcanic activity of the Big Island has opened seven new pools and more are being added. All contain new colonies of

anchialine shrimp.

We can help protect these remarkable indigenous animals by not swimming or snorkeling in their pools, never adding fish in the pools (fish eat them) and not dumping unwanted shrimp in a pool. Each

Island has its own genetic variations, and you are not sure where purchased shrimp came from.

I recently received a beautiful gift of 15 or so bright-on-pink opae ula purchased on Oahu in 2016. My new pets are perfect companions for the office, hopefully inspiring me for years to keep me wondering and writing about the indigenous species of Hawaii . And I didn’t even have to dig a hole.

To reach Susan Scott, go to susanscott.net and click on ‘Contact’ at the top of her homepage.

