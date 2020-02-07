Advertisement

ODESSA, Washington. – Odessa High School students test their donation and campaigning skills to make a difference in the community.

The FBLA chapter of Odessa High School recently partnered with Embrace Washington.

As part of the Lead4Change leadership training course, freshmen from high school collected over 1,000 pairs of underwear for the non-profit organization Teen & Kid Closet.

To collect so much underwear, students launched a “Show You Care, Give a Pair” campaign that they promoted on social media and hosted a Santa Claus breakfast for which they raised money.

The students presented the donation to Teen & Kid Closet on Thursday.

Teen & Kid Closet, co-founded by 4 News Nows Robyn Nance, recently received a congress award for their workwear for children in need.

The organization has been caring for children and relatives for 12 years and supports thousands of families.

In addition to their large donation, the students in Odessa are also setting up a long-term fundraising campaign, which they call “Throw your share in care”.

According to the school, the original plan is to pass around an inflatable bucket at school sports events to raise money for Embrace Washington.

The goal is to include all FBLA chapters in eastern Washington in the campaign by distributing fundraisers to schools interested in participating.

