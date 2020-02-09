Advertisement

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A Plainfield off-duty police officer responding to an emergency call was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Patrick Tucker, 33, was among several officers who responded to a Friday situation, the Plainfield police department said.

A colleague noted “signs of possible alcohol impairment”. Tucker was removed from the scene, arrested for operating a drunk vehicle, and sent to the district prison on Friday evening. He was released early Saturday.

Command personnel asked the Indiana State Police to investigate.

Tucker was placed on paid administrative leave until recommended to the Plainfield Police Commissioner Board.

“This official’s actions are unacceptable,” police chief Jared McKee said in a statement. ‘

Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office sets the charges.

Tucker started with the police in 2017.

It was immediately unclear whether he had a lawyer. A listed phone number for Tucker could not be found on Sunday.

