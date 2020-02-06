Advertisement

OWC is currently selling audio devices, including the HomePod in white for $ 204.99from Apple’s price of $ 299.00 ($ 94 discount). The color black is slightly higher at $ 207.99. These are currently the best prices for the HomePod among the major Apple online retailers and only $ 5 more than the best price of $ 199.99 on Black Friday so far.

Note: MacRumors is a partner of OWC. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.

Both HomePods are brand new, but come in bulk packaging from OWC, which essentially means they come in a mild white box and not Apple packaging. They are also not covered by the Apple warranty, but instead have an OWC 1-year limited warranty. Despite these caveats, OWC is a trusted Apple retailer, and this is a solid sale for a brand new version of Apple’s HomePod.

Advertisement

Otherwise, OWC offers numerous discounts in audio sales for Bluetooth headphones from Beats, Logitech and Bose as well as discounts for Apple’s own EarPods. Search the full sale right here and visit our own full deals roundup to get more Apple sales.

,

Advertisement