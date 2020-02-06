Advertisement

This month, a new list of offers from popular U.S. mobile operators has appeared that can help customers save money on their monthly mobile phone bills, smartphones, smartwatches, and more. Because of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, some airlines are also offering special offers when buying two smartphones.

Note: MacRumors is a partner of some of these providers. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.

AT&T

AT & T’s core offering is a $ 500 discount on eligible iPhones if you add a line and trade in a qualified device. If you plan to switch to AT&T and port your existing number, you will receive up to a $ 700 discount on eligible iPhones.

The iPhones that can be purchased with these offers include: 128 GB / 256 GB iPhone 8 Plus, 128 GB / 256 GB XR, 64 GB / 256 GB X, 256 GB / 512 GB XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (up to $ 1450). The 64 GB iPhone 8, XR and XS are not authorized.

Once you have bought the iPhone, exchanged an eligible device, activated the service for an authorized unlimited AT&T mobile phone contract and paid an activation fee of USD 30, you will receive a credit of up to USD 700 over a period of 30 months. This means that you can buy the 64 GB iPhone 11 for free or opt for a more expensive iPhone 11 and pay the difference.

AT&T also has some internet and TV packages for those who want to buy more than just smartphones. You can get up to $ 350 in reward cards if you bundle AT&T Internet and TV together. This requires purchasing a qualified AT&T TV package (at least $ 49.99 / month for 12 months) and an internet plan for $ 25 million or higher (at least $ 40 / month).

Verizon

Verizon has a Valentine’s Day offer for two users who want to buy new iPhones together. If you buy an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you will receive a $ 700 discount on the second.

Both smartphones must be added to a monthly device payment plan, and they must be added to your account as a new smartphone line in each Verizon Unlimited plan. Your account will then be credited with $ 700 within 24 months. With these savings, you get a second 64GB iPhone 11 at no additional cost.

You can also choose to get up to $ 300 off a selected trade-in at Unlimited. You can exchange iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 and use the exchange amount for a new upgrade that will be credited to your account within 24 months.

Verizon has several other notable offerings for older iPhones and other devices. You can purchase iPhone 7 for $ 5 / month for 24 months (online only, new line required) or iPhone 7 Plus for $ 10 / month for 24 months. You can also save $ 100 by purchasing a 10.2-inch cell phone as part of a payment plan, or $ 250 by purchasing an iPad + iPhone combo, all of which will be credited to your account within 24 months.

sprint

Sprint has some Apple offerings for its customers. Starting with older iPhone models, you can get unlimited data, calls, and text messages when you buy the iPhone 6s for $ 99.99 as part of the Sprint Unlimited Kickstart plan for $ 35 a month.

If you rent a 64 GB iPhone XS for Valentine’s Day, you can purchase another lease with Sprint Flex at no extra charge. Sprint charges your account $ 37.50 / month. This offer requires two new lines or a new and an upgrade, as well as 18-month leases.

If you’d like to switch to Sprint, you can purchase the 64GB iPhone XR for $ 15 a month after your account has been credited with $ 10 a month for 18 months. Sprint also offers an instant discount on the iPhone XR with 256 GB. When purchasing over a period of 18 months and a new service offer or with a qualified upgrade, a discount of USD 150 is granted.

For the latest iPhone models, you can purchase the 64GB iPhone 11 for $ 0 / month ($ 29.17 / month billed credit) with a trade-in for Sprint Flex leasing when you switch to Sprint. This requires an 18-month lease, activation of new lines and approved credit.

If you’re already a Sprint customer, you can purchase the 64GB iPhone 11 for $ 15 a month ($ 14.17 monthly billing credit). This also requires a new line with a term of 18 months.

Sprint also got the new 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for $ 4.17 / month after applying a $ 15 / month credit. You need a 24-month billing agreement and a new connection for a qualified tariff with an active handset. This offer applies to all three colors: space gray, gold and silver.

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch offer from Sprint, after purchasing an iPhone (7 and later), you’ll get an Apple Watch at half the price with monthly credit. This requires a 24-month installment payment agreement, a new activation of the monitoring plan and an active handset on the account.

You can also get a direct discount on the Apple Watch Series 4, with Sprint offering $ 275 for this model. The 40mm Series 4 costs $ 7.29 / month after $ 11.46 / month billed, and the 44mm Series costs $ 8.54 / month after $ 11.46 / month billed. This also requires 24-month installment agreements for a new watch service line added to a qualification plan that requires an active handset.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers the 64 GB iPhone 11 free of charge if you take your number with you from another provider and switch to T-Mobile together with a qualified trade-in. As with other providers, this credit is granted over a period of 24 months. Qualified iPhones range from the iPhone 6s to the XS family.

For other offers, you will receive a third T-Mobile line free of charge if you register with two qualifying lines. For existing single-line or new customers who have a Magenta or Magenta Plus tariff, you will receive this offer if you add new lines for a limited time.

