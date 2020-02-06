Advertisement

Samsung’s “February Galaxy Unpacked” event is just around the corner, but a new announcement suggests that Google will also be present at the announcement.

The official Android Twitter account shared a tweet with a short, repetitive video teaser, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy event teasers. In addition, the tweet teases that “(s) something exciting is just around the corner” and suggests that the Android team will be an unpacked.

Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked, @SamsungMobile: https://t.co/FU3iJCnf77 pic.twitter.com/M9pGlfRQ26

– Android (@Android) February 6, 2020

As stated by the Android Authority, the Android account does not usually start third-party devices. As such, it likely means that Google is coming to Unpacked for an important reason.

One theory says that Google announces the integration of Google Duo into the Galaxy S20, which Samsung is expected to present at the event. A previous S20 leak suggested that Google worked with Samsung to integrate Duo into the native messaging app that ships with Samsung phones. Rumor has it that Samsung is working with a South Korean telecommunications company to enable the new video chat service that will work with Google’s RCS messaging platform – already supported by Samsung’s messaging app – and allow users to watch short videos Size less than 5MB to send to friends without being charged for data.

However, much is still unclear about the possible integration of Duo. In particular, it is not clear whether it is available outside of South Korea or whether using RCS and its 5MB attachment limit is a legitimate way to evade data charges.

This could definitely be the reason why Google will be attending the event considering that the teaser tweet comes from the Android account and that Dup doesn’t think this is unlikely.

Google could demonstrate changes to Android to support foldables

It is much more likely that Google will visit Unpacked to demonstrate changes to Android that optimize the operating system for foldable devices like the rumored Galaxy Z Flip.

Google and Samsung have already worked together to optimize Android 10 for foldable displays. However, the companies may want to present new functions together. In addition, the rumored Z Flip is a clear departure from the Galaxy Fold Samsung announced last year. This likely means that there are new features and optimizations that have been specifically designed for clamshell-style folding models like the Z Flip or Motorola Razr that Google wants to showcase.

Google Play Edition. Bring it back, I dare you

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD), February 6, 2020

Another option – but definitely a long chance – is that Google and Samsung are working to bring the S20 line to market with standard Android. For years there has been no Samsung cell phone with standard Android, not since the Google Play Edition Samsung Galaxy S4 or the Nexus devices manufactured by Samsung.

Finally, it is possible that Google cancels a contract with Samsung to bring the Android 11 developer preview to the new Galaxy devices. However, this is highly unlikely.

Ultimately, we have no idea why Google will be at Unpacked. However, it will be interesting to find out that it will be on February 11th. So stay tuned.

Source: Google Via: Android Authority

