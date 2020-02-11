Advertisement

Bills, Mont. – Oil production from areas and waters managed by the US government has surpassed the record 1 billion barrels last year, US officials told The Associated Press as shorter approval times and technological advances drive development.

Critics claim that energy companies’ profits are at the expense of the environment and fewer safeguards are in place to protect the country and wildlife.

Production increased by more than 13 percent compared to 2018. It includes oil from onshore and offshore packages, as well as Indian-owned properties that were administered by the U.S. Department of State in fiscal 2019, which ended September 30.

Casey Hammond, deputy home secretary, told AP that crossing the billion-dollar mark is an important milestone in the Trump administration’s efforts to increase domestic energy production.

“You have to create an environment where people bid on leases and then want to develop them,” said Hammond. “One thing we can do as regulators is to give people the assurance that we will work through the process in a fair and efficient manner.”

The government’s license fees for oil production rose to $ 7.5 billion in 2019, according to interior ministries. That is 21 percent more than in 2018.

About half of this money goes to countries where oil is extracted. The rest go to the US Treasury.

Royalties for oil obtained from Indian Reserves or Indian-owned land will be refunded to the tribes or individual owners.

The steep increase in production in recent years is due to the introduction of a drilling technique called hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” that enables companies to extract oil from underground reserves that were formerly considered unreachable.

Fracking triggered an industry boom during the Obama administration that has gained momentum under Trump.

There has long been a strong demand from private companies for oil and gas leases on land controlled by the United States Bureau of Land Management, said Mike Penfold, a retired state director of the agency.

What is different about Trump is the withdrawal of environmental regulations in order to strike a balance between development and conservation.

“This is another example of the Trump administration lifting four or five decades of thoughtful laws protecting public lands,” Penfold told taxpayers. ‘

Under Trump, the time it took the Bureau of Land Management to approve drilling applications was reduced from an average of 257 days in 2016 to 108 days last year, according to federal officials.

About a quarter of US oil is extracted from federal states, a share that has decreased slightly since Trump took office.

