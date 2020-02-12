Advertisement

The president of the University of Oklahoma said that recent comments from a journalism professor who compared the phrase “OK boomer” with a racial lie were “fundamentally offensive and wrong.”

“Today, a professor in his senior journalism class stated that there is an equivalence between the offensive attitude of” OK, Boomer “and the use of the” N word “, using the actual word itself. While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comments and choice of words are fundamentally offensive and wrong, “said Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. of the University of Oklahoma in a statement Tuesday.

“The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, has hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond. Our university must serve as an example for our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words did not meet this standard today. “

Advertisement

Peter Gade, director of graduate studies at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, who has been teaching at the university since 1998, commented on a discussion about how technology and social media have changed journalism, according to the student newspaper OU Daily, which noted that “multiple” staff members were in class. When a student said journalists should keep up with the younger generations, Gade reportedly compared the comment to the “OK boomer” response that has become popular on social media as a negative response to the condescending baby boomer.

related stories

“Calling someone a boomer is like calling someone an n”, said Gade according to the OU Daily.

Social media students said they had reported the incident to university leaders and some have said they are not going to class while Gade is the professor, the OU Daily reported.

Gade did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment. But a reporter for student-run OU Nightly broadcast news shared an apology email, he says, sending Gade to his class Tuesday night.

“I made an unforgivable mistake this morning in class with my choice of words. I was wrong. I’m sorry, “his email reportedly said. “I realize that the word is harmful and permeates the racial divisions of our country, past and present. Use of this word is inappropriate in all – especially educational – institutions. “

The University of Oklahoma has had to deal with investigations into other recent incidents of racism, including a video posted last year in which a student wore a black face and used a racist fuss. In 2015, two students and Sigma Alpha Epsilon members of the brotherhood were banned for leading a racist song.

Since the New York Times first reported the rise of “OK Boomer,” the expression has appeared in the New Zealand Parliament, where a 25-year-old member used it in response to an older colleague who skipped her about climate change , and in the United States Supreme Court, where Chief Justice John Roberts asked last month if the sentence was age related.

Write to Katie Reilly at [email protected]

. [TagsToTranslate] Education

Advertisement