Advertisement

Production designer Dennis Gassner will wear a 30-year-old suit at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, waiting to see if he and Lee Sandales receive the Oscar for Excellence in Production Design. 1917 Image Candidate.

But this suit is not just any old suit.

“I will wear the same tuxedo that I wore when I won for Bugsy,” said Gassner, who won the Oscar for Best Director Decoration for the Warren Beatty film in 1991 with Nancy Haigh. “It’s the only (tuxedo) I’ve ever had, and I think the most expensive thing I bought back in 1991, so the payback was nice.”

Advertisement

The suit is a double-breasted tuxedo by Giorgio Armani Classico.

“The style fits the films I make, you know, the films from the time,” said 71-year-old Vancouver native, who sees 40 years of yoga as the key to the suit that was bought as a much younger man.

Production designer Dennis Gassner was nominated for his seventh Oscar for his work on the film in 1917. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kevin Winter /

Getty Images

This year, the historic film that brought him to the big show with his seventh Oscar nomination (his last nomination was the Blade Runner 2049 from 2018) is the epic World War I drama by Sam Mendes about a pair of young soldiers (Dean -Charles) Chapman and George MacKay), who are sent on a mission to send a message to stop an attack that would result in the death of the English army.

The most popular and youngest BAFTA sweeper with the best image, including the production design for Gassner and Sandales, is a visual masterpiece that looks like it’s a long, continuous shot. Is not it. It is a series of shots that have been carefully put together to give the overwhelming impression that it is a single shot and that you, the viewer, are right next to the frightened young men who are taking this dangerous journey through the French battlefields Companies.

This is the fifth time that Gassner has worked with Mendes, and the ninth film that he has made with master cinematographer Roger Deakins.

The completion of 1917 took over a year. Each scene and recording was put together like a complicated dance with the greatest effort in choreography.

“You can only do that if you have a lot of experience and especially with the camaraderie that Sam, Roger and I have. Old relationships, ”said Gassner. “It was a centimeter trip. Define it, measure it, discuss it and design it and build it and photograph it. “

Schofield, George MacKay, in the foreground, with comrades in 1917, the new epic by Oscar winner Sam Mendes.

Photo credit: François Duhamel /

jpg

As for his actual design, Gassner said he had a feel for what he wanted to do once he read Mendes’ script.

“I really wanted to have a dream landscape or a somewhat surreal environment because it goes in the context of what these boys had to go through,” said Gassner. “The surreal element of war. It was certainly not their normal life. “

Everything you see in this film is real and no detail goes unnoticed.

“Everything you saw was created by artists. So I used the term war art. It will be an approach where everything will be exact, ”Gassner said of his task to those who worked with him on the design of the film. “It will be as perfect as if we really did it.

“Everyone who worked on this film, I talked to them about it. That was their edict: to make sure everything they did was precise. “

Every step and every move was designed before shooting. There was no inch of the film that was not measured, marked and taken into account to the highest degree.

“Blow by blow was designed. It was very complicated, ”said Gassner. “It was a flawless dance. Perfection in my opinion because it had to be. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZjQROMAh_s (/ embed)

This was certainly one of the more sophisticated films Gassner has worked on in his five decades in business.

“The last day of shooting was the scene where George jumps from the bridge into the river. Sam, Roger and I looked at each other and I said, “I think I’m pretty tired.” We all started laughing, “said Gassner.” It’s amazing that you’ve had an experience like this, and you can smile at it and hug everyone and say, “Well done.” It’s like running a super marathon. You cross the finish line and you fall over and hug. “

Gassner was born in Vancouver in 1948 and lived here five years before his parents took him and his brother to Portland, Ore. He grew up there and attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he studied architecture. During this time he saw David Lean’s film masterpiece Lawrence of Arabia from 1962 and everything changed.

“I said,” Well, that’s great. This is great and I want to make it great. It’s bigger than any building I could ever design and build. So it was about great imagination, ”said Gassner, who moved to Los Angeles at the age of 21 and enrolled in the ArtCenter College of Design.

While studying in Pasadena, California, he and a buddy decided that they would get a job for Francis Ford Coppola at Apocalypse Now. And the rest is history when Gassner designed the film poster for the legendary Coppola film.

Always asked, Gassner took over the job for another James Bond film in 1917 – he has already made three, two with Mendes.

“It was the unknown,” said Gassner when asked about the decision to go to war with Mendes. “I didn’t know that much about the First World War and wanted to explore it and hopefully tell the real stories.”

The story for 1917 comes from Mendes’ memories of the stories his grandfather, a World War I veteran, told him as a child.

“It was the most powerful script I’ve ever read,” said Gassner.

And Gassner saw some great screenplays. One look at his resume and you can’t help but say “wow”.

“It was a nice trip,” said Gassner, a two-time BAFTA winner (Road to Perdition and The Truman Show) when asked about his IMDB page entries.

More like an epic journey.

He has made six films by Cohen Brothers and has worked with artists such as Barry Levinson, Tim Burton, Mark Forster, Denis Villeneuve, Rob Marshall and Chris Weitz. And he is part of one of the most famous film architects in cinema – Bond, James Bond.

“It was exciting,” said Gassner of the Bond films (Specter, Skyfall and Quantum of Solace). “There is a lot to do because there is a big story … It is a big, big responsibility and something I was lucky enough to do three times and I will probably do again later and later.”

Funny fact: The single-shot opening scene of Day of the Dead in Specter, directed by Mendes, was the inspiration for the one-shot look from 1917.

“Here we came up with the idea of ​​doing in 1917,” said Gassner. “We figured out how to do it and it was really pretty cool.”

When asked about the amazing list of talented filmmakers he worked with, Gassner paused and said, “It’s always fun to be with friends.”

OK, but is there anything else but a good time with old buddies that connects the dots between the projects of his impressive career?

“Good storytellers. Everything is about history. That’s all I’m interested in is a story, ”said Gassner.

With this statement to underpin the story, it only seems appropriate to end this piece with a great story.

It was 2002 and Gassner was at the governor’s ball after the Academy Awards. As someone snaked through the tables to the bathroom, he pushed his chair back on his way. There, before Gassner, was the legendary actor Peter O’Toole, Lawrence in Lawrence of Arabia.

O’Toole was honored with a lifetime achievement award early in the evening.

“I said,” Oh, Mr. O’Toole, I want to introduce myself. My name is Dennis Gassner. I am here because I am nominated for a film and congratulate you on your award for your life’s work. “

“And then I said,” I’m here today for you and what you did in Lawrence of Arabia, “said Gassner.

“He looked at me and bowed and said,” I am honored. “

“Then he said:” Where are you going? “I said,” To the bathroom “and he said,” Yes, me too. Let’s go.’

“So I stood next to Peter O’Toole at a urinal and looked over and said,” Hey Peter, when you were in the desert, where did you pee? “And he said,” Wherever I wanted. “

And cut.

[email protected]

twitter.com/dana_gee

Advertisement