Former J&K Prime Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti | Photos: Facebook

Srinagar: Former Prime Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained on Thursday evening under the strict Public Security Act (PSA).

Two other leaders from the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also detained under the law.

The leaders – NC Secretary General Ali Mohammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni – have been detained for the past six months. Madni is Mehbooba Mufti’s maternal uncle.

“The two were transferred from the MLA hostel in Srinagar to a government guest house on Gupkar Road today (Thursday), where they are detained under the PSA,” said a senior civil servant.

Another government official said Mufti and Abdullah have not yet been transferred. Mufti is still at the government guest house in Lal Chowk, while Abdullah is at Hari Niwas on Gupkar Road.

According to the PSA dossier, Madni was arrested under the law for allegedly playing a role in mobilizing anti-social elements to protest the alleged rape of two Kashmiri women in Shopian.

The incident occurred in 2009 when two women, Asiya and Nilofer, were found dead in a river near their Shopian village.

Madni has also been accused of supporting separatists in Kashmir and “propagating secession” after Afzal Guru, who was convicted by parliament, got stuck.

Sagar has since been arrested under the PSA for speaking out against the Union of India, the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A and the disclosure of party workers to the government’s decision on Article 370.

The dossier also said that “Ali Mohmmad Sagar’s power can be measured by his ability to mobilize the electorate”, the level of militancy in Kashmir and his call to boycott valley elections.

Experienced NC boss Farooq Abdullah is the only mainstream politician against whom the strict PSA was beaten on September 17 for a three-month period that was renewed on December 16 last year.

The fate of eleven detained leaders is decided in talks

A third official from the J&K administration said that review meetings are currently underway to determine the fate of the eleven politicians detained at the MLA hostel in Srinagar.

On Wednesday, the government fired People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone and PDP, Waheed Para, and increased the number of people detained at the MLA hostel from 14 to 12.

On Thursday, NC Basheer Ahmed Veeri was released from the hostel and put under house arrest in his residence.

Lone and Para are also currently under house arrest.

The official said that leaders are now being released back and forth because of “improving the legal and regulatory situation in Kashmir” and because their preventive detention has expired.

The politicians were booked under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to which the authorities can custody any person for a period of six months if they receive information that the person is likely to be at peace or disturb public peace.

After six months, it must be checked whether a detainee should be released or held in custody.

In the case of Sagar and Madni, the review was carried out by the authorities and it was decided that PSA would be beaten against them, the official added.

