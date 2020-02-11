Advertisement

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that on Wednesday, February 12, it would hear the request to contest the detention of the chairman of the National Conference and former chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

Omar’s sister and daughter of Farooq Abdullah – also in detention – Sara Abdullah Pilot filed the complaint on Monday, claiming that Omar was not a threat to law and order, and questioned the legality of the reasons given in a government dossier for Omars on Arrest ordered last Thursday were called August 6, 1978 under the J&K Public Safety Act.

The police dossier accuses Omar Abdullah of using “dirty politics” for lifting Article 370 and allegedly adopting a radical methodology by inciting “general masses” against central government policies.

Abdullah’s influence was also alleged to be a threat because he “was able to convince the electorate to vote in large numbers even in times of high militancy and boycotts of the election”.

Several political parties, including Congress and the Left, have filed charges. Omar’s sister’s petition aims to lift the detention order.

“The detention order is arbitrary, vague, irrelevant, bizarre and imaginative and deserves to be overturned through an appropriate injunction,” said Pilot’s petition.

It is also alleged that the arrest of Omar was only intended to silence opposition to the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which eliminated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two union areas, and increased control over the center about his administration.

The petition also claims that Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and several other political leaders come from both the National Conference and outside the National Conference, although they have served the state and the union for several years.

Chief Advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the plea for urgent listing in front of a bank headed by Justice N V Ramana.

“It is rare that those who have served the nation as MPs, prime ministers and ministers in the Union and have always remained faithful to India’s national aspirations are now perceived as a threat to the state,” the plea said.

The plea also alleged that Omar’s statements and messages until the time of his first detention called for peace and cooperation, contrary to the government’s claim that it was flammable and jeopardized the maintenance of public order.

The PSA consists of two parts: public order and the threat to state security. The former allows a six-month prison sentence without trial and the latter allows a two-year sentence.

Omar Abdullah was the first to be placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019 after Article 370 was lifted and the former state of Jammu and Kashmir divided into two Union territories.

