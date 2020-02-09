Advertisement

But he threw his cover and resorted to “dirty politics” after the abolition of Article 370

Srinagar: The dossier against Omar Abdullah, on the basis of which he was detained last week under the stringent public security law (PSA), accuses him of being “a popular politician” who adopted a “radical methodology” and “his cover.” and “resorted to dirty politics” after the center lifted Article 370 and split the former state of Jammu & Kashmir into two union areas on August 5, 2019.

The dossier justifies Abdullah’s imprisonment “to create general masses against the policies of the central government”.

Advertisement

Before the PSA booking, Abdullah had spent six months in pre-trial detention pursuant to Section 107 StPO. He was among hundreds of politicians and activists who were preventively detained to prevent a backlash against the August 5, 2019 steps.

The dossier states that he is being held for his popularity among people and his tweets against the lifting of Article 370. “The topic is a popular figure among the masses and has enormous potential to divert the energy of ordinary people for any purpose. “An overview of the subject’s activities suggests that the subject’s ideology favors radical thoughts, which he has put into practice.”

The dossier addresses Abdullah’s ‘great influence’ on the people and refers to his election victories. Even at the height of militancy and the separatist movement, and even in the midst of an election boycott of militants, he made the people vote for him.

It reads: “The subject’s ability to influence people for any reason can be seen from the fact that he managed to convince his electorate to vote in large numbers even during the peak of militancy and election boycott.”

Regarding Omar Abdullah’s tweets, which opposed the lifting of Article 370, the dossier states that he instigated people on the microblogs website against the unity and integrity of the nation. He is also accused of using politics as a cover for planning activities against the Union government: “Although the topic was a mainstream politician, he planned his activities against the Union of India under the cover of politics. And although he enjoys the support of gullible masses, he has managed to carry out such activities. “

A separate dossier, on the basis of which the President of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) and former Prime Minister Mehbooba Mufti was arrested, mentions public statements she allegedly made against the army and its militant tweets and attempts to “work with separatists”. It is said that there are “confidential reports” indicating that it “works with the separatists”.

It also refers to their call for “dignity of militants after death” and the accusation of the army “to use chemical weapons against them”. The dossier also mentions her tweets against the Triple Talaq law passed by the BJP-led Union government and the critical comments she made about lynching Muslims in the country. The dossier against them also mentions their sharp rejection of the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A.

Mehbooba Mufti called her “a voice” against the Centre’s attempt to read these constitutional provisions, but said that tampering with Article 35A was comparable to lighting a powder keg and would consume hands in such an attempt. It also refers to her speech in which she warned that no one will be left in J&K to unfold the tricolor if Article 370 goes through.

In addition to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the authorities have appointed four other high-ranking politicians, including the President of the National Conference and Triple Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah, former Ministers Naeem Akhtar (PDP) and Ali Muhammad Sagar (NC), and the former Vice President of the PDP and Mufti’s maternal uncle Muhammad Sartaj Madni under the PSA.

According to the PSA introduced at J&K in 1978, a person can be detained for a period of two years without the authorities requesting formal legal proceedings. In 2012, the state legislature changed the law by relaxing some of its strict regulations. In the case of first-time offenders or persons who “act against the security of the state” for the first time, the detention period for these persons was reduced from two years to six months. However, the possibility of extending the term to two years was retained “if the behavior of the detainee does not improve”.

end of

Advertisement