The reasons why they were detained under the PSA are not yet known.

SRINAGAR: Former Prime Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were beaten up by Jammu and Kashmir’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday, six months after they along with hundreds of other political leaders and activists prior to the dissolution of the former state his special status and division into two Union territories had been taken into custody.

According to official sources, Srinagar District Judge Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary signed the arrest warrants for Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti, who are currently detained in Hari Niwas and 5 Moulana Azad Road government areas in Srinagar. declared as “auxiliary prisons”.

Both Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti were remanded in custody pursuant to section 107 of the law enforcement agency, despite the fact that no FIRs had been appealed between August 4 and 5, 2019. According to the law, her sentences should end this week.

On Wednesday evening, the authorities arrested the Secretary General of the National Conference (NC), Ali Muhammad Sagar, and the leader of the PDP (Senior People’s Democratic Party), Sartaj Madni, under the PSA, and then sent her to a makeshift prison. The former IAS officer who became a politician, Shah Faesal, is also believed to have been detained under the same law.

The authorities have used the PSA on the pretext that the government can crack down on J & K’s mainstream politicians, who remain steadfast in their opposition to the controversial August 5, 2019 move that deprives the state of its special status and splits it two Union territories.

Mr. Sagar is a former minister and number three in the NC. Mr. Madni, who served as the Senior Vice President of the PDP, is also the maternal uncle of Ms. Mufti’s party chair.

One of the reasons why they were detained under the PSA is their ability and ability to mobilize people on various issues.

After the arrest warrants were served under the PSA, both Sagar and Madni were moved to an official guest house on Gupkar Road in Srinagar, which the government classified as an “auxiliary prison”.

