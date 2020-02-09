Advertisement

Mufti detained for public statements against the army and militant tweets.

SRINAGAR: Former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah, who was beaten by Jammu and Kashmir’s strict Public Safety Act (PSA) earlier this week, was accused of radicalism and said he had “removed cover and dirty politics.” resorted to “after the Center lifted Article 370 and split the Directive on August 5 last year in two Union territories.

Mr. Abdullah’s PSA dossier justified his detention under the PSA by saying that the government took action against him for using “radical methods” to “incite the masses against central government policies”.

Prior to the PSA booking, Mr. Abdullah had spent six months in preventive detention under section 107 of the law enforcement agency. He was among hundreds of politicians and activists who have been detained as a precaution to avert a reaction to the controversial August 5, 2019 move.

The dossier states that he is being held for his popularity among people and his tweets against the lifting of Article 370. “The topic is a popular figure among the masses and has enormous potential to divert the energy of ordinary people for any purpose. “An overview of the subject’s activities suggests that the subject’s ideology favors radical ideas that he has put into practice.”

The dossier discusses the “great influence” of Mr. Abdullah on the population. He refers to his electoral victories and says that he got people to register and vote for him, even at the height of the militancy and separatist movement, and under the militants’ call for election boycotts.

It reads: “The subject’s ability to influence people for any reason can be seen from the fact that he managed to convince his electorate to vote in large numbers even during the peak of militancy and election boycott.”

Regarding his tweets against the lifting of Article 370, the dossier states that he was inciting people on a microblogging website against the unity and integrity of the nation. He is also accused of using politics as a cover for planning activities against the Union government and saying: “Although the issue was a mainstream politician, he planned his activities against the Union of India under the cover of politics. And although he enjoys the support of gullible masses, he has managed to carry out such activities. “

A separate dossier, based on which the President of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) and former Prime Minister Mehbooba Mufti was imprisoned as part of the PSA, mentions their public statements against the army and their pro-militant tweets and attempts to “work with separatists” , It is said that there are “confidential reports” indicating that it “works with the separatists”.

It also refers to their call for “dignity of militants after death” and the accusation of the army “to use chemical weapons against them”. The dossier also mentions her tweets against the Triple Talaq bill passed by the government led by the BJP and critical comments regarding lynching of Muslims in the country. The dossier against them also mentions their sharp rejection of the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A.

She called her “a voice” against the Centre’s attempt to read these constitutional provisions. She had even said that tampering with Article 35A would be comparable to lighting a powder keg and that it would consume the hands that would attempt to do so. It also refers to her speech in which she warned that no one will be left in J&K to unfold the tricolor if Article 370 goes through.

In addition to Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti, the authorities have placed four other high-ranking mainstream executives under the PSA.

