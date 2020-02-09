Advertisement

Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti | Facebook

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Srinagar: The authorities cited party rallies and the influence of NC chief and former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah’s social media and Mehbooba Mufti’s “pro-separatist” position because they were booked under the strict Public Security Act (PSA).

Advertisement

49-year-old Omar and 60-year-old Mehbooba Mufti have been in pre-trial detention since August 5 last year, when the center announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status and division of the former state two union areas – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

They were booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention ended.

According to the regulations, preventive detention can only be extended beyond six months if an advisory board composed of two weeks before the end of the 180-day period recommends this.

However, no such body was formed and the Jammu and Kashmir government had two options – either to release them or to beat the PSA.

The tripartite dossier against Omar cited several internal meetings of the National Conference in July where he allegedly stated that it was necessary to mobilize support so that the center could not implement its plans to lift special regulations. State status.

The police also said that Omar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry in the Trade Union Government and former Prime Minister, was very active on social media, a platform that has the potential to mobilize youth.

Restrictions on communication links have been introduced since August 5. These were then relaxed. The internet works in some places via leased lines. The mobile internet was made functional, but at a speed of 2G and with specific instructions that it should not be used to access social media websites.

However, the police did not mention Omar’s social media posts in the dossier. “For the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what to expect. Stay safe and, above all, please be calm,” was the last tweet from Omar before he was taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention.

Mehbooba was slapped against the PSA for her statements, which included the difficult entry of Jammu and Kashmir into India in the event of the lifting of Article 370.

Statements made by the former Prime Minister, whose party PDP was an ally of the BJP until June 2018, about security forces that killed militants were also included in the PSA dossier against them.

Their support for the Jamaat-e-Islamia group of Jammu and Kashmir after being declared a banned organization by the Center under the Illegal Activities Act (Prevention) (UAPA) is also in the dossier.

Omar’s father, Farooq Abdullah, the five-time prime minister and currently a member of Lok Sabha, was booked last September under the PSA law, which was passed in 1978 by his father Sheikh Abdullah to combat wood smugglers in Turkey, saying they were in those Days with minimal detention would easily get away.

Sheikh Abdullah brought the law to deter wood smugglers as it provided for up to two years imprisonment without trial.

However, this law benefited the police and security forces in the early 1990s, when militancy broke out in the state.

After the then Interior Minister of the Union, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, passed the controversial law on the armed forces (special powers) in 1990, the authorities used the PSA to arrest people.

The law was amended in 2012 and some of its stricter provisions have been relaxed. After the change, the period until a first offender or a person can be detained without trial was reduced from two years to three months.

Also read: Former J & K CMs under PSA: Is the Government Taking Shortcuts Instead of Hard Political Engagement?

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement