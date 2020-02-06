Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 4:21 pm EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 4:21 pm EST

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Are you looking for something this weekend? Read below to learn more about some of the events in and around Central New York.

winter fair

The winter fair returns to the State Fair Exposition Center on Friday. There will be food, music, a little break and much more.

Advertisement

This year the fair added a new outdoor fireworks show. The fireworks shows take place on Friday evening at 9:30 a.m. and on Saturday evening at 9:30 a.m.

The fair runs until Sunday. More information about the winter fair can be found here.

Syracuse Auto Expo

Syracuse Auto Expo returns to the OnCenter Convention Center and War Memorial for the 112th time!

The fair offers hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs and more. It extends over two buildings and four floors.

The Syracuse Auto Expo runs until Sunday.

More information about the Auto Expo can be found here.

Paw Patrol Live!

Paw Patrol Live! come to Syracuse this weekend!

There will be two shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday. The first show starts at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

The shows take place in the Landmark Theater.

If you want to buy tickets, click here.

Sledge for red

ACR Health’s Sled for Red returns for the tenth time on Saturday.

The event has some of the best sleds that can make cardboard and tape.

Registration for Sled for Red begins at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The toboggan run starts at 5 p.m.

The event takes place at the Four Seasons in Fayetteville.

More information about the event can be found here.

Advertisement