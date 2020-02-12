Advertisement

On the Move: McCutcheon, Sakamoto, Nicolow and more

Hawaii News

AIA Honolulu has chosen its executive officers for 2020.

AIA Honolulu has chosen its board members for 2020:

>> FSC Architects senior designer and project manager Purnima McCutcheon as president

>> Next Design LLC client Karen Sakamoto as vice president

>> Lord Aeck Sargent director of sustainability / client Jim Nicolow as a treasurer

>> InForm Design director of interior architecture Jen Toba-Davila as a secretary

>> Principle of Ferraro Choi and employees Joe Ferraro as the previous president

B&B has accepted Mortgage Solutions Laurene Chan as a mortgage broker. She has been a business owner for over 20 years and has 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including at Alan Wong’s in Honolulu and Canlis in Seattle.

Avalon Group has announced the promotion of Karen Nomura as assistant vice president, company secretary, from executive assistant. Nomura previously worked in the management offices of the accounting firm Pannell Kerr Forster, GECC Financial and The Mortgage Group.

Send items to [email protected]

