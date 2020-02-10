Advertisement

The electoral office in Delhi is preparing for the counting day on Tuesday with strict security measures in the counting centers, which are spread over 21 locations in 11 districts.

Election panel officials said around 2,600 counting personnel, including 33 observers, are counting votes on Tuesday, which begins at 8:00 a.m.

“Foolproof security precautions have been taken in and around each of the counting centers. A three-layer security cover was provided in the security rooms in accordance with the instructions of the election commission. Security around the counting centers and in the areas has also been improved, ”said Ranbir Singh, Chief Electional Officer (CEO) in Delhi.

Advertisement

The inner layers of the fortress rooms are administered by paramilitary forces. While the state armed forces form the second tier, the outermost tier is managed by the local police.

A senior police officer in Delhi said that each center is guarded by at least 200 security guards until the day of the count. Their strength is doubled on the day of the count.

“Unauthorized vehicles and people are kept away from these heavily barricaded centers,” said an official who revealed the security details.

Police deputy commissioner Sharat Sinha said that the strength of the Delhi Police in each center will have at least 500 employees on the day of the count, including senior officials in the rank of deputy police commissioner (ACP).

Apart from that, all the accessories, stationery, equipment, computers and refreshments that need to be taken at the centers are thoroughly checked for possible threats or violations, Sinha added.

Other than that, CCTV cameras were placed in front of each of the safes, and live feeds of the camera footage were made available to the candidates and their political agents outside of the three-layer barrier.

First the postal ballot count is initiated, after which the EVM count begins. “The EVMs are absolutely safe. There is a fixed protocol for their movement from sealing to counting, and the candidates and parties are involved at every stage so everything is transparent, ”said Satnam Singh, Special CEO, Delhi.

“The engineers of the company that makes EVMs are stationed in the counting centers to fix technical problems in the machines,” he added.

According to the EC guidelines, there are 14 counting tables for each group of meetings for each counting round. “How long it will take for the results to come from a constituency depends on the number of polling stations that are there. However, we expect the results to be available by afternoon, ”added Satnam Singh.

The parliamentary elections in Delhi ended on February 8 with a turnout of 62.59%. The election, which was largely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi party and the Bharatiya Janata party, saw competition among 672 candidates.

,

Advertisement