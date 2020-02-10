Advertisement

OnePlus is said to have brought forward the release date of the upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphone series. In late March or early April, the company is expected to launch its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro successors. Whatever the reason for preparing for the launch date, the event will be interesting as OnePlus seems to have many other interesting announcements besides OnePlus 8 at the event.

In addition to OnePlus 8, OnePlus may also launch its first fast-charging power bank. Carl Pei, Director at OnePlus, went on Twitter to indicate that the company could launch a fast-charging energy bank. Even if Carl has not given any precise information about the technical data and the release date, it makes sense for the company to launch the product together with the OnePlus 8 series.

RT If you want a fast rechargeable power bank ???

– Carl Pei (@getpeid), February 10, 2020

There is another interesting announcement that the company will make that has more to do with the software than the hardware. It appears that the company is also talking about OxygenOS. According to OnePlus’ Twitter handle, the company is currently working on something “that will help increase your productivity with OxygenOS”.

OnePlus will likely talk in depth about these “productivity-oriented features” at the OnePlus 8 introductory session. Although this has not been confirmed, these productivity features may be available to OnePlus 8 smartphones from day one, while other OnePlus smartphones may receive these features later through software updates.

What productivity traits would you like to see as a OnePlus user in the upcoming versions of OxygenOS? Let us know in the comments below.

