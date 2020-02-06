Advertisement

OnePlus seems very keen to bring smartphones with hidden cameras to the market. In OnePlus’ Concept One smartphone, the first unpublished smartphone with hidden cameras, we got a glimpse of the progress the company has made with this technology. But it seems that a lot will come.

OnePlus already registered a new design patent for its smartphone with a hidden camera last May. The patent was recently discovered by Letsgodigital in the WIPO Global Design Database.

The patented smartphone has a OnePlus 7T-like camera design – a circular camera module on the back. The most interesting thing now is that the sensors disappear when not in use, like the Concept One smartphone. The Concept One phone and the patented OnePlus phone differ, however, in that in the latter case the reversing cameras are hidden under a plastic flap. The arrangement of the cameras is also interesting – in contrast to OnePlus 7T, these cameras are stacked vertically.

OnePlus discussed two patents – one with three cameras and a flash and the other with four cameras and a flash, but both use the same mechanism to hide cameras. You can see the picture below.

OnePlus doesn’t just try to hide the rear view cameras. The company also seems to have found a way to hide the front camera as there is no notch or pop-up camera, but we don’t know how we managed to get the front shooter under the display.

As always, patents do not always become a real product, which means that we may not be able to make this a reality in the future. However, the patent suggests that OnePlus is serious about smartphones with hidden cameras.

via AndroidAuthority

