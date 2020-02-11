Advertisement

Google launched Google Assistant Ambient Mode back in September last year. It is initially available for the selection of Android devices, which include Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Aside from these Android devices, the Ambient Mode feature in Google Assistant is now available in OnePlus smartphones.

In case you forgot, the new environment mode in Google Assistant provides a visual overview of weather, agenda, reminders, music controls, smart home controls and more while your smartphone is connected to a charger. You can watch the video below to see the Google Assistant environment mode in action.



OnePlus has partnered with Google to provide ambient mode for OnePlus 3 smartphones and higher. The function is currently being introduced on supported OnePlus smartphones. According to OnePlus, the rollout will take about a week. So don’t do anything stupid if you haven’t gotten the function yet.

To activate the Google Assistant environment mode, open the Google app and go to Settings> Assistant> Devices (phone). Alternatively, you can connect your OnePlus device to the charger, click on the notification and follow the instructions to complete the setup process.

Source: OnePlus

