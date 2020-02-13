While many people strive to find last minute gifts or even a date before Valentine’s Day, this Kansas man wants something more: a girlfriend. And he offers $ 25,000 to anyone who can help him find one.

Bachelor Jeff Gebhart told CBS subsidiary KCTV that he was tired of dating in the traditional way, and especially loathed online dating. So, he said, he decided to think outside the box.

“Well, think about it, if you are in a happy marriage, what financial value could you ever put in meeting the right person … ever?” The 47-year-old told the point of sale. “My time, frustration, and disappointment are definitely worth a dollar, but that’s about what I would spend on dating.”

Gebhart, an entrepreneur by profession, has been working on the project for about six months. According to CBS Sacramento, he launched his dating website on Sunday evening.

The website offers everything a person would ever need to know about the qualified bachelor, including a two-minute video detailing his search. Gebhart was never engaged or married, but had several long-term relationships, according to his website.

He has no children but a beloved puppy named Gunner and uses his search for love to help other dogs. In addition to the $ 25,000 award for the lucky matchmaker, Gebhart said he would also make a $ 25,000 donation to an animal shelter or charity without killing.

For those who are looking for a quick payday, there are some conditions. According to his website, a potential match must “only” date with Gebhart on 365 consecutive days. The matchmaker only gets money when the couple reaches the 1-year mark – and they don’t take it home at once.

Gebhart pays the fee in five installments of $ 5,000 over a five-year period unless the couple split up during this time. In this case, the matchmaker does not receive more money than he has already earned.

Women who go out with him or nominate themselves are not entitled to payment.

Women who are interested in Gebhart cannot jump straight to dinner and a film. Women have to do a survey to see if they would match. The survey is based on scientific evidence and was developed by a clinical psychiatrist based on the location.

“You have a large number of applicants, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine, and those who come out are those who would be great candidates for me,” Gebhart told KCTV. “Each of them and without looking at pictures or knowing chemistry or anything.”

While it may be an unconventional way to find love, Gebhart hopes that it is just the right thing to help him find his treasure.

“The main goal is to find the right girl for me wherever she is,” said Gebhart.