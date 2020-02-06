Advertisement

NEW YORK – Shares in online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. were traded on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time on Thursday.

During the late morning trade, the shares changed hands at $ 15.52, almost 30% above the expected $ 12 price.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after the recent IPO flops. Earlier this week, Casper announced it was expecting an offer of $ 12 to $ 13 per share, but later tied that offer to the lower end of that range.

Last month, Casper announced that it would price the IPO between $ 17 and $ 19 per share.

New York-based Casper was the first household name to reveal plans to go public this year. This served as a test for the appetite of investors for unprofitable start-ups on the way to the public markets. But the strong opening was encouraging news after a few recent IPO flops. Ride hail companies Uber and Lyft hit the market last year but continued to lose money and both traded well below their IPO prices. Office sharing company WeWork plunged into an IPO in September, a crisis that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy and forced the downfall of co-founder Adam Neumann.

For its part, Casper has expanded beyond online sales, opened 60 Casper stores and sold to 18 retail partners such as Target and Amazon. It is planned to expand to more than 200 stores in North America.

It has also been expanded to include pillows, sheets and dog beds beyond mattresses. It currently operates in seven countries.

Casper was founded in 2014 and has proven that naysayers are wrong that no one would buy a mattress online. In fact, it revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by introducing a mattress that was flexible enough to fold into a box that was small enough to fit in a car trunk.

Casper said there is plenty of room to grow, and estimated that the global sleep economy was worth $ 432 billion last year. It is said that the U.S. sleep business was nearly $ 80 billion last year. Casper’s success has also helped spur other online mattress competitors such as Purple, Leesa Sleep and Tuft & Needle, which have partnered with the world’s leading mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons Bedding.

Still, Casper loses money. In the first nine months ended September 30, sales were $ 312.3 million. Net losses for the period were $ 67.4 million. In 2018, sales were $ 357.9 million, while losses were $ 92.1 million. In 2017, the company had sales of $ 250.9 million and suffered losses of $ 73.4 million.

Casper plans to use the proceeds for working capital, growth financing and other general corporate purposes.

The stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ‘CSPR’.

