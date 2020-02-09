Advertisement

Online courses make coaching centers in villages across India superfluous

Nineteen-year-old Nchumthung Patton from Wokha District in Nagaland, a tiny spot on the map of the country’s northeastern region, almost gave up his dream of becoming a doctor when he failed the NEET (All India Medical Entry) exam. The teenager, who comes from a farming family and has seven siblings, had prepared for the ambitious test alone for a year because his parents couldn’t afford to send him to a city for medical coaching.

Patton is now preparing for the entrance exam again, this time through online courses that have eliminated the need for coaching centers in his village and many other rural parts of the country. Several major platforms such as NEETprep, BYJU, ICA Edu Skills and Youth4works offer online programs for medical aspirants that prepare students for entrance exams through video streaming.

Advertisement

Patton enrolled in NEETPrep and received all of the learning materials – a pen drive and coursework via email – at a much cheaper price than what enrolling in a city coaching center would cost. According to online education providers, the concept of online video programs for medical access has replaced pure classrooms with virtual classes and has brought numerous benefits to students, especially in rural areas.

Kapil Gupta, CEO and co-founder of NEETPrep, who launched the platform in 2016 together with his co-founders from IIT-Mumbai and IIM-Ahmedabad, said that a one-year teaching program would take place at a well-known coaching institute for NEET preparation costs around Rs 1 -1.5 lakh per year and additional costs of approximately Rs 2 lakh for accommodation and meals if the student is not a city resident. The amount NEETPrep charges for its medical video classes is only 25,000 rupees a year, he said.

Each year, approximately 15 lakh students, including approximately 8 lakh from Tier II and III cities, register for the NEET exam to secure admission to medical schools, including the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Mrinal Mohit, BYJU’s Chief Operating Officer, told PTI: “The main benefit of integrating technology into education is that learning is very individual. With digital learning, students can learn at their own pace and style, and focus on strengthening their conceptual understanding, rather than “catching up” with the rest of their stack.

He said digital learning gives students uninterrupted access to the best teachers from around the world regardless of their geographic location.

Rachit Jain, CEO and founder of Youth4Work, said: “Online courses are cheaper than conventional courses because students only have to pay for the course material and not the entrance fees that coaching institutes charge for operating costs.” According to a survey by KPMG and Google will see the online education market grow from $ 247 million in 2016 to $ 1.96 billion in 2021, according to Manoj Kumar Jha, director of GS Score.

NEETPrep has penetrated almost all areas of India and currently has students in remote areas such as Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman, Nicobar and Lakshadweep. This is also the case with BYJU and ICA Edu.

According to Narendra Shyamsukha, founder of ICA Edu Skills, surveys show that nearly 5.8 million people take online college courses, with 28 percent of all college students taking at least one online course each year.

Rana Akoijam from Manipur came to Delhi for medical coaching in 2018 but had to return soon due to a financial crisis. In 2019, he received admission to MBBS thanks to the registration for online preparatory courses. “With the help of online courses, I was able to sit comfortably from home and be taught by the best faculties in the country. Without wasting my time commuting to coaching classes, I could focus more on learning, ”he said.

Industry experts also believe that online video courses are fundamental for aspirants from rural areas. Prof. Dr. C. Misra, former director of AIIMS in New Delhi and now president of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology in Rajasthan, has observed the drastic changes in medical education and says that online education could be very effective.

“Such tele-video training could be very effective, especially if there is mutual communication and students are able to ask questions and clarify their doubts,” he told PTI. His view was confirmed by Girish Tyagi, President of the Delhi Medical Council. He said there was a time when practically every medical aspirant was doing conventional coaching, but the constant pressure to study more put the students’ physical and mental health at risk.

“But time has changed and the internet has enormous reach and speed. Video coaching is a blessing for aspirants who live in remote areas, ”he said.

end of

Advertisement